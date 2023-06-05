Special Offer on realme narzo N53 and realme narzo N55 for Next-Gen Celebration on Amazon.in and realme.com

realme, the most trusted technology brand in India, begins the Next- Gen celebrations with its narzo series on Amazon.in and realme.com on its latest launches- realme narzo N55 and realme narzo N53, starting from 8th June 12 noon onwards to 15th June on Amazon.in and realme.com.

realme narzo series

The narzo series is a stylish range of smartphones that offer a comprehensive experience and has a large user base of 12.3M users in India. The narzo N series is the next generation of smartphones, created with leap-forward technology and design to help users stay ahead of the curve and showcase their individuality. realme and Amazon worked together to understand the needs of the Indian customer which resulted in bringing these smartphones, which combine style and functionality with their cutting-edge features. The ‘N’ in narzo represents diversity, uniqueness, and endless possibilities, catering to those who refuse to conform and have distinctive interests, passions, and aspirations.

The realme narzo N53 is the slimmest smartphone ever by realme with an ultra-slim 7.49mm body. The smartphone is equipped with 33W SUPERVOOC charging that will charge the device to 50% in just 31 minutes. The realme narzo N53 boasts a 50MP AI camera that allows users to showcase their creativity to the fullest. Additionally, it features an 8MP selfie camera and a range of photography functions, including Night Mode, AI Scene Recognition, and Bokeh Effect Control, among other interesting photography options. The smartphone is powered by Unisoc T612 Chipset. The realme narzo N53 is available in two stunning colors – Feather Gold & Feather Black.

The realme narzo N55 features an 8MP selfie camera and a range of photography functions, including the exclusive street photography mode and night mode, among other interesting photography options. With the realme narzo N55, realme elevates the user experience by switching from the mini drop screen to a punch-hole screen and also introduces a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 chipset.

The narzo N55 provides enormous storage as it comes with the best dynamic RAM in the segment i.e., up to 12GB dynamic RAM. It comes with realme UI 4.0 out of the box and a new feature called “Auto Pixelate” that automatically recognizes and pixelates profile photos and names in screenshots, providing users with safety protection, just with a single tap. The realme narzo N55 is available in two stunning colors – Prime Blue & Prime Black.

realme narzo N53 and realme narzo N55 price and sale date: