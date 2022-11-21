Sony WF-LS900N ultra-light noise cancelling earbuds launched

Sony India today introduced a new addition to its personal audio category, WF-LS900N. The latest model empowers a new sound experience through Sony’s sensing technology and partner collaboration, all while maintaining a “Never Off” wearing experience with Noise Cancellation. By leveraging sensor and spatial sound technology, these earbuds deliver fun and immersive sound entertainment in AR games such as Ingress. This new model is also designed to make listening to your favorite artists easier than ever with quick access to music. The WF – LS900N is perfect for streaming content all day long. The user can enjoy music, video, or social media content just as the creator intended with Sony’s highly acclaimed noise canceling technology and high-resolution capability.

Here are the key product highlights:

Sony’s Smallest and Lightest, noise cancelling, Hi-Res Truly Wireless Earbuds

Sony’s best transparent ambient sound in truly wireless earbuds when you want to interact with your world

Enjoy clearer calls and conversations with authentic natural sound

Adaptive Sound Control automatically adjusts to whatever you do and enjoy smart features such as speak to chat

Up to 20 hours with a charging case along with 60 minutes of playback with 5 minutes of quick charging

Easy Bluetooth Pairing with Fast and Swift Pair and Quick access to your favourite music

Multipoint connection allows you to quickly switch between two devices

Immersive sound quality with Integrated Processor V1

Sustainability matters to Sony with Eco-Friendly Packaging

Price and Availability:

The WF-LS900N will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals in India from 25th November 2022 onwards.