Sony launches BRAVIA X82L series for stunning picture with immersive sound

Sony India today announced the launch of BRAVIA X82L television series with gorgeous picture quality and amazing sound. The new X82L series takes vision and sound to the next level and offers world of entertainment with Google TV, brought to life in beautiful color by the picture and sound technology.

Experience remarkable picture quality with X1 4K HDR Picture Processor

Sony’s new television series available in 139 cm (55), 164 cm (65) and 189 cm (75) screen sizes. The newly launches series encompasses X1 4K HDR picture processor which delivers an immersive viewing experience with Object-based HDR remaster. The color in individual objects on-screen is analyzed and the contrast adjusted, unlike most televisions where contrast is only adjusted along one black-to-white contrast curve. Because objects are remastered individually, this TV can reproduce greater depth, textures and more realistic pictures.

The new X82L series with TRILUMINOS™ Pro display reproduces life like color experience

The X82L series comes with a wide color gamut and unique TRILUMINOS PRO™ algorithm, which can detect color from saturation, hue, and brightness to reproduce natural shades in every detail. You’ll enjoy colors that are closer to those seen in the real world.

Experience the thrills of the cinema with Dolby Vision™ and Dolby Atmos™

The new BRAVIA X82L lineup powered with Dolby Vision™ is an HDR solution that creates an immersive, engaging cinematic experience in your home bringing scenes to life with striking highlights, deeper darks and vibrant colors. With Dolby Atmos, sound from the new BRAVIA X82L 4K televisions come from above as well as from the sides so you can hear objects moving overhead with more realism for a truly multi-dimensional experience.

Enjoy the immersive sound experience with X-Balanced Speaker and Acoustic Multi-Audio in X82L series

X-balanced speaker feature is designed in X82L series to complement the sound quality and slimness of the televisions with its unique new shape, the drives movies and music with clear sound. The Acoustic Multi-Audio technology includes sound positioning tweeters at the back of the television that enables sound to follow the action for a truly immersive experience.

X82L series offers smart user experience with Google TV which offers endless entertainment through 10,000+ Apps & games along with 700,000+ Movies and TV series. It also works seamlessly with Apple AirPlay2 and HomeKit

With new BRAVIA X82L series, download 10,000+apps, see 700,000+ movies and TV episodes, plus live TV, all in one place. Google TV brings everyone’s favourite content from across apps and subscriptions and organizes them. Searching is easy- just ask Google. Try saying, “Hey Google, find action movies” to search across apps. Customers can easily find something to watch with personalized recommendations by bookmarking the shows and movies by adding a watchlist from phone and then later watch it on TV. Users can even add to their watchlist from their phone or laptop with Google Search and find everything in one place. BRAVIA X82L supports Apple Home Kit and AirPlay that seamlessly integrates Apple devices like iPads and iPhones with the TV for effortless content streaming.

With Handsfree voice search feature, you can interact with the TV to play your favorite shows and movies

With Voice Search, there’s no more complicated navigation or tiresome typing, you can find your favorite content faster than ever using the power of your voice, no remote required. The built-in microphones on the television will allow viewers to have a truly hands-free experience. Viewers can simply talk to the TV using the Google Assistant to find what they want quickly, or to play TV shows, movies, and more without using the remote.

X82L series now comes with BRAVIA CORE, to enjoy the largest collection of IMAX enhanced movies, Dolby Atmos content with highest quality Pure Stream™ 80mbps

The BRAVIA Core app is a pre-loaded movie service that allows for redemption of 5 credits both for current releases and classic blockbusters films with unlimited streaming of top movies in 12 months. It gives you access to a large library of Sony Picture’s movies available to stream in near 4K Blu-ray technology. With BRAVIA X82L experience Pure Stream™, the highest streaming picture quality and access the largest collection of IMAX® Enhanced movies with Dolby Atmos everything you watch is delivered with stunning visuals and expressive sound quality. With the BRAVIA CORE Calibrated mode, your movie will automatically adjust to the optimal picture settings to create a truly exceptional at-home movie viewing experience.

X82L comes with the feature for PS5 that transforms your gaming experience with Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode. Its HDMI 2.1 compatibility supports gaming with Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM)

With Auto Low Latency Mode in HDMI 2.1, the X82L recognizes when a console is connected and powered on and automatically switches to low latency mode. One can enjoy smoother, more responsive game play, which is vital for fast-moving, high-intensity games. With Auto HDR Tone Mapping the HDR settings will be optimized instantly during your PS5™ console’s initial setup. Your PS5™ automatically recognizes individual BRAVIA TV models and selects the best HDR setting for your TV accordingly. So even in high contrast scenes, you will see the crucial details and colors in the brightest and darkest parts of the screen. The TV will automatically switch into Game mode to minimize input lag and make the action more responsive. When watching movies on PlayStation5® consoles, it switches back to standard mode to focus on picture processing for more expressive scenes.

With X82L , Game Menu feature allows you easily access gaming status, settings and gaming assist functions all in one place

The X82L series include an easy-to-use Game Menu where gamers can customise their settings to their preferences, such as turning on or off VRR or Motion Blur Reduction with quick access. The Game Menu also allows users to increase the brightness in dark areas to easily spot objects and opponents with the black equalizer and can easily take aim on their opponents with six types of crosshairs. You can also customize the size of the screen with the screen size feature to concentrate gaming with a smaller, focused screen.

Explore an array of fun new TV experiences with BRAVIA CAM including gesture controls, ambient optimization and Google meet etc.

Connect your BRAVIA TV with BRAVIA CAM ( sold separately) for an awesome immersive viewing experience. BRAVIA CAM recognizes where you are in the room and how far you are from the TV, then adjusts sound and picture settings so they are perfect. You can also enjoy an array of fun new TV experiences with BRAVIA CAM including gesture controls, you can also catch up with your friends and family on the big screen via google meet feature. Detecting the distance between you and your TV, BRAVIA CAM adjusts TV brightness, so you can always enjoy perfect picture quality, no matter where you are in the room. A light and color sensor in the TV optimizes pictures to light conditions for the best possible viewing experience.

Experience supreme pictures and sound in every environment with Ambient optimization, Light sensor, and Acoustic auto calibration technology

The X82L comes loaded with ambient optimization technology with light sensor which automatically adjusts the picture brightness to room conditions, boosting brightness in light rooms and reducing it in dark ones so you get the perfect view. The acoustic auto calibration technology detects your position and optimizes sound, so that you can enjoy the same sound quality as if you are sitting right in front of the TV. Sound can change depending on your room environment. Curtains, for example, absorb sound while objects in front of the TV can disturb the passage of sound, compromising the quality of what you hear. This TV detects objects and reproduces sound that is enhanced and optimized to your room.

X82L series is designed to perform in the toughest conditions with the XR protection PRO

New BRAVIA X82L series televisions are built with the new and improved X-Protection PRO technology which is made to last. Not only are they equipped with superior dust and humidity protection as they also pass the highest standards of Sony’s lightning tests, meaning your TV is safeguarded from lightning strikes and power surges. Keep enjoying seamless entertainment with a TV that lasts longer.

With flush surface design, slim T-shaped wedged stand and sleek smart remote with six hot keys, X82L seamlessly blends with your living room

The unique flush surface design of X82L gives the TV a clean, contemporary look and does not hamper you viewing experience. A sleek and seamless stand designed to perfectly match the TV and harmonize with your room and decor. All your connected devices can be controlled with the smart remote. Designed with a flush surface featuring lower buttons and a special polyurethane coating, the remote is easy to wipe and keep clean. All buttons are specially coated with antibacterial material. The remote has six hot keys (BRAVIA CORE, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, Sony LIV and YouTube) with press of a button you can access your favorite video on demand services and bring shows and movies into your living room in seconds.

Designed with the environment in mind

The growing demand for ever larger TV screens comes with greater resource and energy use. Sony’s sustainability commitments are realizing efficiency gains from product development right through to watching TV. Keeping its commitment to decreasing plastic usage through its Road to Zero initiative. To reduce environmental impact, Sony is working on multiple aspects of the product life cycle, such as reduction of virgin plastic use, improvement of transportation efficiency, and reviewing energy consumption during use. Additionally, the new Eco Dashboard included on all 2023 models allows users to easily customize energy saving preferences and settings.

Price and Availability:

Model Best Buy (in INR) Availability Date KD-55X82L 91,990/- 2nd June 2023 onwards KD-65X82L 124,990/- 2nd June 2023 onwards KD-75X82L To be announced Soon To be announced soon

These models will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals in India.