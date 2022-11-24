Sony India redefines customer experience with Isha, a voice AI agent powered by Yellow.ai

Pioneering voice automation in customer service, Sony India has recently launched voice AI agent services at their Customer Experience Center. Powered by Yellow.ai, a leading enterprise-grade conversational AI platform, the voice AI agent ‘Isha’ assists customers and dealers to register requests for televisions and home theatre installations. This voice AI support is available pan India at 1800-103-7799, delivering 24×7 services in English, Hindi, and Bengali and can switch to a live agent on customer’s request. The AI-powered speech recognition supports fast, accurate and lifelike customer conversations. Sony India is amongst the first few consumer durable brands to embrace AI powered voice agents in the after-sales services arena.

“With our constantly expanding customer base and vast network of dealers, Sony India recognizes the need to provide 24×7 assistance with a dedicated helpline for quick sales and service support. With deep back-end integration with the Sony CRM, the voice AI agent collects, records and analyzes user information to deliver personalized experiences.” said Vishal Mathur, National Head of Customer Service at Sony India. He added, “We are pleased to join hands with Yellow.ai for their support in taking Sony’s exceptional customer service support a notch higher. Within two months of going live, ‘Isha’ has successfully handled over 21,000 customer and dealer calls with seamless integration. As always, we value our customers who are an integral part of our growth and we endeavour to deliver the best-in-class customer experience”.

Raghu Ravinutala, CEO and Co-founder, Yellow.ai said, “Customers today seek hyper-personalised and instant support from brands, with convenience becoming a key differentiator. We have seen voice emerge as a key channel to create such seamless experiences. Our highly trained voice AI agents are equipped with advanced features that allow tailoring speech recognition models to adapt to users’ speaking styles, expressions, and unique vocabularies. Sony India’s ‘Isha’ is an innovative conversational AI solution that is testimony to the power of Voice AI technology. We are excited to work alongside a legacy brand like Sony India towards delivering delightful customer experiences at scale.”

Leveraging Yellow.ai’s proprietary Natural Language Processing (NLP) engine, Isha has improved the customer experience by eliminating IVR wait time, ensuring higher efficiency in addressing unique customer queries. It significantly reduces the workload on human agents, allowing them to focus on critical tasks for customers. At the same time, customers can request a live agent transfer, connecting them to support teams for complex issues.