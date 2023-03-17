Sony India launches its lightest noise-cancelling overhead wireless headphones, WH-CH720N

Sony India today announced the launch of WH-CH720N headphones, designed for listeners to enjoy music the way the artist intended with high-quality audio in a compact form factor. The over-ear WH-CH720N wireless headphones incorporate Dual Noise Sensor technology and Sony’s Integrated Processor V1 chip to provide noise cancelling. In addition, a lightweight design and up to 50 hours of battery life let you enjoy music for longer without background interruptions. It also features Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) to produce high-quality sound exactly as the artist intended as well as Multipoint connection for easy connectivity between devices

Key highlights: