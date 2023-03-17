Sony India launches its lightest noise-cancelling overhead wireless headphones, WH-CH720N

Sony India today announced the launch of WH-CH720N headphones, designed for listeners to enjoy music the way the artist intended with high-quality audio in a compact form factor. The over-ear WH-CH720N wireless headphones incorporate Dual Noise Sensor technology and Sony’s Integrated Processor V1 chip to provide noise cancelling. In addition, a lightweight design and up to 50 hours of battery life let you enjoy music for longer without background interruptions. It also features Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) to produce high-quality sound exactly as the artist intended as well as Multipoint connection for easy connectivity between devices
Key highlights:
- Sony’s lightest wireless Noise-cancelling headband ever for all-day wearing comfort
- Take noise cancelling to the next level with Sony’s Integrated Processor V1
- Designed for audiophiles with Hi-Res sound quality and well-balanced sound tuning
- Enjoy crystal-clear hands-free calling with a Multipoint connection
- Long-lasting battery life for the extended audio experience up to 50 hours
- Enjoy streaming music with high-quality sound through DSEE
- Designed with Sustainability in mind