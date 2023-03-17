Home News Sony India launches its lightest noise-cancelling overhead wireless headphones, WH-CH720N

Sony India launches its lightest noise-cancelling overhead wireless headphones, WH-CH720N

By
PC-Tablet News Desk
-
Sony India today announced the launch of WH-CH720N headphones, designed for listeners to enjoy music the way the artist intended with high-quality audio in a compact form factor. The over-ear WH-CH720N wireless headphones incorporate Dual Noise Sensor technology and Sony’s Integrated Processor V1 chip to provide noise cancelling. In addition, a lightweight design and up to 50 hours of battery life let you enjoy music for longer without background interruptions. It also features Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) to produce high-quality sound exactly as the artist intended as well as Multipoint connection for easy connectivity between devices
Key highlights:
  1. Sony’s lightest wireless Noise-cancelling headband ever for all-day wearing comfort
  2. Take noise cancelling to the next level with Sony’s Integrated Processor V1
  3. Designed for audiophiles with Hi-Res sound quality and well-balanced sound tuning
  4.  Enjoy crystal-clear hands-free calling with a Multipoint connection
  5. Long-lasting battery life for the extended audio experience up to 50 hours
  6. Enjoy streaming music with high-quality sound through DSEE
  7. Designed with Sustainability in mind
PC-Tablet News Desk
This is our News Desk account being managed by our News Staff to publish the latest news and updates. You can reach out to us at editor@pc-tablet.com