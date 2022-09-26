Home News Sony India introduces attractive offers this Diwali on personal Audio products

Sony India introduces attractive offers this Diwali on personal Audio products

PC-Tablet News Desk
On the occasion of Diwali festive season, Sony India announced exciting promotional offers on a wide array of personal audio products. These amazing deals bundled with delightful finance schemes such as instant cashback and 6 months low cost EMIs are specially curated for music lovers, working professionals and students looking to buy premium devices or new audio devices for their entertainment, work from home and learn from home requirements. The offer is valid until 5th October 2022 and can be availed across several online and offline channels.

Offers on Sony Audio Products: Headphones, Earphones and BT Speakers:

Type Model Name MRP

(In Rs.)

 Offer Price

(In Rs.)

 Cashback Details
Wireless Headphones WH-1000XM5
[Pre-Order]		 34,990/- 26,990/-  
Wireless Headphones WH-1000XM4 29,990/- 19,990/- Inclusive of Rs. 2,000/- Cashback
Wireless Headphones WH-XB910N 19,990/- 10,990/- Inclusive of Rs. 2,000/- Cashback
Wireless Headphones WH-CH710N 14,990/- 5,990/-
Wireless Earbuds WF-1000XM4 19,990/- 16,990/- Inclusive of Rs. 3,000/- Cashback
Wireless Earbuds WF-1000XM3 19,990/- 7,990/-
Wireless Earbuds WF-L900 19,990/- 12,990/-
Wireless Earbuds WF-XB700 11,990/- 5,990/-
Wireless Earbuds WF-C500 8,990/- 4,499/- Inclusive of Rs. 1,500/- Cashback
Headphones WH-CH510 4,990/- 2,299/-
Headphones WI-XB400 4,990/- 2,499/-
Headphones WI-C310 3,290/- 1,799/-
Headphones WI-C200 2,990/- 1,699/-
Headphones WI-C100 2,790/- 1,399/-
Gaming Headphones Inzone H9 27,990/- 21,990/-
Gaming Headphones Inzone H7 21,990/- 15,990/-
Gaming Headphones Inzone H3 9,990/- 6,990/-
Bluetooth Speaker SRS-XB13 4,990/- 3,299/-
Bluetooth Speaker SRS-XE200 24,990/- 19,990/-
Bluetooth Speaker SRS-XE300 15,990/- 12,990/-
Bluetooth Speaker SRS-XG500 39,990/- 26,990/-
Bluetooth Speaker SA-RA3000 29,990/- 14,990/-
Soundbar HT-S40R 34,990/- 24,990/-
Soundbar HT-S20R 23,990/- 15,990/-
Soundbar HT-A7000

 

 Up to Rs.54,990/- off on purchase of HT-A7000+Subwoffer and Rear Speakers with BRAVIA 108 cm (43) and above
