Sony India introduces attractive offers this Diwali on personal Audio products

On the occasion of Diwali festive season, Sony India announced exciting promotional offers on a wide array of personal audio products. These amazing deals bundled with delightful finance schemes such as instant cashback and 6 months low cost EMIs are specially curated for music lovers, working professionals and students looking to buy premium devices or new audio devices for their entertainment, work from home and learn from home requirements. The offer is valid until 5th October 2022 and can be availed across several online and offline channels.

Offers on Sony Audio Products: Headphones, Earphones and BT Speakers: