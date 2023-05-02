Sony India inaugurates state-of-the-art television panel repair facility in Mumbai

Sony India is pleased to announce the opening of its new, state-of-the-art television panel repair facility in Andheri (East), Mumbai. This facility is expected to significantly enhance the company’s ability to provide customers with the highest level of after sales support and service for televisions.

Sony’s newly established facility boasts of using cutting-edge technology and a team of experts, trained technicians who are capable of providing high quality repairs of LCD and LED panels. To cater to the intricate needs of LCD panel and O Cell repair, the facility is equipped with state-of-the-art specialized machinery such as COF bonding machine, polarizer de lamination and lamination machine, O- Cell testing and COF removal workstations, and other necessary diagnostic tools and calibration equipment to ensure that each panel is restored to good and reliably working condition, delivering the optimal viewing experience to customers.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sunil Nayyar, Managing Director of Sony India said, “We are delighted to announce the inauguration of our new panel repair facility at Mumbai, which represents a significant investment in our commitment to offer Best in Class customer service. By bringing advanced panel repair capabilities to this region, we are better equipped to support our customers and provide them with the best possible experience with their Sony products.”

Vishal Mathur, Head of Customer Centric Division at Sony India said, “Sony is committed to providing customers with the highest level of support and service, and the opening of this new panel repair facility in Mumbai is a testament to that commitment. With its state-of-the-art technology set up, skilled technicians, and convenient location, the facility is poised to become a repair hub for panel repairs in the region for Sony India.” He added saying, “Now we have the capability to do in-house limited panel repairs and thereby offer cost-efficient yet reliable after sales service to our television customers.”

The new panel repair facility is staffed by a team of experienced technicians who are trained to provide top-quality service and support to customers.