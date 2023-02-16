Home News Sony India expands cinema line with new 4K Super 35 camera FX30...

Sony India expands cinema line with new 4K Super 35 camera FX30 for future filmmakers

PC-Tablet News Desk
Sony India today is pleased to announce the latest addition to the brand’s prestigious Cinema Line – the FX30 (ILME-FX30). The new FX30 is a 4K Super 35 compact cinema camera that offers many professional features of the Cinema Line, such as Dual Base ISO, Log shooting modes and user imported LUTs (Look Up Tables) at a price point that appeals to many aspiring filmmakers. Sony has launched the camera in two variants – FX30 (Body + XLR Handle) and FX30B (Body only).

Here are the key product highlights:

  • Capture high level cinematic expression in every scene
  • Advance AF performance to support the creators’ needs
  • Experience effective post-production workflow support
  • Compact and unique form factor with flexible operability
  • Highly expandable memory for more storage
  • Solid reliability for every shoot

Price, Availability and Launch Offer

The FX30 camera will be available across all Sony Center, Alpha Flagship stores, www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores and ecommerce websites (Amazon and Flipkart) from 15th Feb 2023 onwards. Customers will also get an extended warranty of 2+1 years* and a BC-QZ1 charger worth Rs. 6,790/- free on purchase of FX30 or FX30B camera.

Model Best Buy (in Rs.) Availability
ILME-FX30 Camera 199,990/- 15th Feb 2023 onwards
ILME-FX30B Camera 179,990/- 15th Feb 2023 onwards
