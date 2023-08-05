Sony India announces exciting offers to celebrate Independence Day

On the occasion of Independence Day, Sony India today announced exciting offers and promotions on a wide array of televisions, cameras, personal audio and home audio products. These amazing deals bundled with delightful finance schemes such as instant cashback and easy EMIs will compel customers to bring a Sony product home. The offers start from 4th August 2023 and are valid until 16th August 2023 and can be availed across several online and offline channels.

Offers on BRAVIA televisions:

Sony India has announced an instant cashback of up to Rs. 20,000/- 2 years comprehensive warranty on select BRAVIA televisions. EMI schemes on select BRAVIA televisions start from as low as Rs.1,024/-. As a limited-time offer, Sony is offering a unique combo offer for BRAVIA XR televisions with PS5 where customers can save up to Rs 24,000/-. Get the BRAVIA CAM for only 7990/- with purchase of a selected XR range of televisions (X80, X82, X90, A90, X95)

Offers on Personal Audio Products: Headphones, Truly Wireless Earbuds and Wireless Speakers:

Category Model MRP (in Rs.) Offer Price (in Rs.) Cashback Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphones WH-1000XM4 29,990/- 19,990/- – Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphones WH1000XM5 34,990/- 29,990/- – Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphones WH-XB910N 19,990/- 12,990/- – Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphones WH-CH720N 14,990/- 9,990/- – Truly Wireless Earbuds WF1000XM4 26,990/- 15,990/- – Truly Wireless Earbuds WF-LS900N 24,990/- 12,990/- Inclusive of Rs.1,000/- cashback Truly Wireless Earbuds WF-L900 19,990/- 9,990/- – Truly Wireless Earbuds WF-C700N 12,990/- 8,990/- – Truly Wireless Earbuds WF-C500 8,990/- 4,490/- – Headphones WH-CH520 5,990/- 4,490/- – Headphones WI-XB400 4,990/- 3,290/- – Headphones WI-C100 2,790/- 1,399/- – Gaming Headphones WH-G900N 27,990/- 16,990/- Inclusive of Rs.3,000/- cashback Gaming Headphones WH-G700 21,990/- 12,990/- Inclusive of Rs.2,000/- cashback Gaming Headphones MDR-G300 9,990/- 4,990/- Inclusive of Rs.1,000/- cashback Bluetooth Speakers SRS-XE200 15,990/- 6,990/- Inclusive of Rs.3,000/- cashback Bluetooth Speakers SRS-XE300 24,990/- 11,990/- Inclusive of Rs.3,000/- cashback

Offers on Soundbar and Party Speakers:

Category Model MRP (in Rs.) Offer Price (in Rs.) Cashback Party Speaker MHC-V13 23,990/- 18,990/- – Party Speaker MHC-V43D 46,990/- 36,990/- – Party Speaker MHC-V73D 65,990/- 49,990/- – Party Speaker SRS-XP500 35,990/- 25,990/- Inclusive of Rs.2,000/-cashback Party Speaker SRS-XP700 51,990/- 34,990/- Inclusive of Rs.3,000/-cashback Party Speaker SRS-XG300 33,990/- 12,990/- Inclusive of Rs.2,000/-cashback Party Speaker SRS-XG500 39,990/- 22,990/- Inclusive of Rs.3,000/-cashback Party Speaker SRS-XV900 99,990/- 63,990/- Inclusive of Rs.6,000/-cashback Party Speaker SRS-XV800 64,990/- 42,990/- Inclusive of Rs.3,000/-cashback Soundbar HT-S40R 34,990/- 24,990/- – Soundbar HT-S20R 23,990/- 15,990/- Soundbar HT-S400 28,990/- 19,990/- – Soundbar HT-A5000 1,04,990/- 71,990/- Inclusive of Rs.8000/- Cashback Soundbar HT-A7000 1,49,990/- 1,04,990/- Inclusive of Rs.10000/- Cashback Soundbar HT-A9 1,69,990/- 1,34,990/- Inclusive of Rs.10000/- Cashback

As part of the combo offer, customers can now upgrade their television viewing experience and save up to Rs.15,000/- on purchase of soundbar along with a BRAVIA television from 102 cm (40) and above. With wide range of soundbar options to choose from customers can customize their cinema at home setup as per their preference and budget. This offer can be availed within 60 days of purchase of the BRAVIA television.

Offers on Cameras: