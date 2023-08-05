Home News Sony India announces exciting offers to celebrate Independence Day

On the occasion of Independence Day, Sony India today announced exciting offers and promotions on a wide array of televisions, cameras, personal audio and home audio products. These amazing deals bundled with delightful finance schemes such as instant cashback and easy EMIs will compel customers to bring a Sony product home. The offers start from 4th August 2023 and are valid until 16th August 2023 and can be availed across several online and offline channels.

Offers on BRAVIA televisions:

  1. Sony India has announced an instant cashback of up to Rs. 20,000/-
  2. 2 years comprehensive warranty on select BRAVIA televisions.
  3. EMI schemes on select BRAVIA televisions start from as low as Rs.1,024/-.
  4. As a limited-time offer, Sony is offering a unique combo offer for BRAVIA XR televisions with PS5 where customers can save up to Rs 24,000/-.
  5. Get the BRAVIA CAM for only 7990/- with purchase of a selected XR range of televisions (X80, X82, X90, A90, X95)

Offers on Personal Audio Products: Headphones, Truly Wireless Earbuds and Wireless Speakers:

Category Model MRP

(in Rs.)

 Offer Price

(in Rs.)

 Cashback
Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphones WH-1000XM4 29,990/- 19,990/-
Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphones WH1000XM5

 

 34,990/- 29,990/-
Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphones WH-XB910N

 

 19,990/- 12,990/-
Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphones WH-CH720N

 

 14,990/- 9,990/-
Truly Wireless Earbuds WF1000XM4 26,990/- 15,990/-
Truly Wireless Earbuds WF-LS900N 24,990/- 12,990/- Inclusive of Rs.1,000/- cashback
Truly Wireless Earbuds WF-L900 19,990/- 9,990/-
Truly Wireless Earbuds WF-C700N 12,990/- 8,990/-
Truly Wireless Earbuds WF-C500 8,990/- 4,490/-
Headphones WH-CH520

 

 5,990/- 4,490/-
Headphones

 

 WI-XB400 4,990/- 3,290/-
Headphones

 

 WI-C100

 

 2,790/- 1,399/-
Gaming Headphones

 

 WH-G900N

 

 27,990/- 16,990/- Inclusive of Rs.3,000/- cashback
Gaming Headphones

 

 WH-G700

 

 21,990/- 12,990/- Inclusive of Rs.2,000/- cashback
Gaming Headphones

 

 MDR-G300

 

 9,990/- 4,990/- Inclusive of Rs.1,000/- cashback
Bluetooth Speakers

 

 SRS-XE200

 

 15,990/- 6,990/- Inclusive of Rs.3,000/- cashback
Bluetooth Speakers SRS-XE300

 

 24,990/- 11,990/- Inclusive of Rs.3,000/- cashback

Offers on Soundbar and Party Speakers:

Category Model MRP

(in Rs.)

 Offer Price

(in Rs.)

 Cashback
Party Speaker MHC-V13 23,990/- 18,990/-
 

Party Speaker

 

  

MHC-V43D

 

 46,990/- 36,990/-
 

Party Speaker

 

  

MHC-V73D

 

 65,990/- 49,990/-
 

Party Speaker

 

  

SRS-XP500

 

 35,990/- 25,990/- Inclusive of Rs.2,000/-cashback
 

Party Speaker

 

  

SRS-XP700

 

 51,990/- 34,990/- Inclusive of Rs.3,000/-cashback
 

Party Speaker

 

  

SRS-XG300

 

 33,990/- 12,990/- Inclusive of Rs.2,000/-cashback
 

Party Speaker

 

  

SRS-XG500

 

 39,990/- 22,990/- Inclusive of Rs.3,000/-cashback
 

Party Speaker

 

  

SRS-XV900

 

 99,990/- 63,990/- Inclusive of Rs.6,000/-cashback
Party Speaker SRS-XV800 64,990/- 42,990/- Inclusive of Rs.3,000/-cashback
 

Soundbar

 

  

HT-S40R

 

 34,990/- 24,990/-
Soundbar HT-S20R 23,990/- 15,990/-  
 

Soundbar

 

  

HT-S400

 

 28,990/- 19,990/-
 

Soundbar

 

  

HT-A5000

 1,04,990/- 71,990/- Inclusive of Rs.8000/- Cashback
 

Soundbar

 

  

HT-A7000

 

 1,49,990/- 1,04,990/- Inclusive of Rs.10000/- Cashback
 

Soundbar

 

  

HT-A9

 

 1,69,990/-  

1,34,990/-

 

 Inclusive of Rs.10000/- Cashback

As part of the combo offer, customers can now upgrade their television viewing experience and save up to Rs.15,000/- on purchase of soundbar along with a BRAVIA television from 102 cm (40) and above. With wide range of soundbar options to choose from customers can customize their cinema at home setup as per their preference and budget. This offer can be availed within 60 days of purchase of the BRAVIA television.

 Offers on Cameras:

  1. Sony India has announced a special launch offer under which customers will get benefits worth Rs. 19,170/- which includes shooting grip with wireless remote commander (GP-VPT2BT) worth Rs.10,590/-, battery charger (BC-QZ1) worth Rs. 6,790/- and soft carrying case (MII-SC5) worth Rs. 1,790/- at no additional cost on purchase of ZV-E1 camera.
  2. Additionally, Sony is offering BC-QZ1 charger worth Rs.6,790/- free along with select full-frame cameras such as Alpha7C, Alpha7III and Alpha7IV.
  3. Customers will get Pro-style Camera Backpack worth Rs. 9,990/- free exclusively on purchase of Alpha7SIII camera.
  4. Customers can also avail 2+1-year warranty on select Full-Frame and Cinema Line camera models upon registration on Alpha Community.
