Sony India announces exciting offers to celebrate Independence Day

On the occasion of Independence Day, Sony India today announced exciting offers and promotions on a wide array of televisions, cameras, personal audio and home audio products. These amazing deals bundled with delightful finance schemes such as instant cashback and easy EMIs will compel customers to bring a Sony product home. The offers start from 4th August 2023 and are valid until 16th August 2023 and can be availed across several online and offline channels.
Offers on BRAVIA televisions:
- Sony India has announced an instant cashback of up to Rs. 20,000/-
- 2 years comprehensive warranty on select BRAVIA televisions.
- EMI schemes on select BRAVIA televisions start from as low as Rs.1,024/-.
- As a limited-time offer, Sony is offering a unique combo offer for BRAVIA XR televisions with PS5 where customers can save up to Rs 24,000/-.
- Get the BRAVIA CAM for only 7990/- with purchase of a selected XR range of televisions (X80, X82, X90, A90, X95)
Offers on Personal Audio Products: Headphones, Truly Wireless Earbuds and Wireless Speakers:
|Category
|Model
|MRP
(in Rs.)
|Offer Price
(in Rs.)
|Cashback
|Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphones
|WH-1000XM4
|29,990/-
|19,990/-
|–
|Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphones
|WH1000XM5
|34,990/-
|29,990/-
|–
|Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphones
|WH-XB910N
|19,990/-
|12,990/-
|–
|Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphones
|WH-CH720N
|14,990/-
|9,990/-
|–
|Truly Wireless Earbuds
|WF1000XM4
|26,990/-
|15,990/-
|–
|Truly Wireless Earbuds
|WF-LS900N
|24,990/-
|12,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.1,000/- cashback
|Truly Wireless Earbuds
|WF-L900
|19,990/-
|9,990/-
|–
|Truly Wireless Earbuds
|WF-C700N
|12,990/-
|8,990/-
|–
|Truly Wireless Earbuds
|WF-C500
|8,990/-
|4,490/-
|–
|Headphones
|WH-CH520
|5,990/-
|4,490/-
|–
|Headphones
|WI-XB400
|4,990/-
|3,290/-
|–
|Headphones
|WI-C100
|2,790/-
|1,399/-
|–
|Gaming Headphones
|WH-G900N
|27,990/-
|16,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.3,000/- cashback
|Gaming Headphones
|WH-G700
|21,990/-
|12,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.2,000/- cashback
|Gaming Headphones
|MDR-G300
|9,990/-
|4,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.1,000/- cashback
|Bluetooth Speakers
|SRS-XE200
|15,990/-
|6,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.3,000/- cashback
|Bluetooth Speakers
|SRS-XE300
|24,990/-
|11,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.3,000/- cashback
Offers on Soundbar and Party Speakers:
|Category
|Model
|MRP
(in Rs.)
|Offer Price
(in Rs.)
|Cashback
|Party Speaker
|MHC-V13
|23,990/-
|18,990/-
|–
|
Party Speaker
|
MHC-V43D
|46,990/-
|36,990/-
|–
|
Party Speaker
|
MHC-V73D
|65,990/-
|49,990/-
|–
|
Party Speaker
|
SRS-XP500
|35,990/-
|25,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.2,000/-cashback
|
Party Speaker
|
SRS-XP700
|51,990/-
|34,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.3,000/-cashback
|
Party Speaker
|
SRS-XG300
|33,990/-
|12,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.2,000/-cashback
|
Party Speaker
|
SRS-XG500
|39,990/-
|22,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.3,000/-cashback
|
Party Speaker
|
SRS-XV900
|99,990/-
|63,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.6,000/-cashback
|Party Speaker
|SRS-XV800
|64,990/-
|42,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.3,000/-cashback
|
Soundbar
|
HT-S40R
|34,990/-
|24,990/-
|–
|Soundbar
|HT-S20R
|23,990/-
|15,990/-
|
Soundbar
|
HT-S400
|28,990/-
|19,990/-
|–
|
Soundbar
|
HT-A5000
|1,04,990/-
|71,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.8000/- Cashback
|
Soundbar
|
HT-A7000
|1,49,990/-
|1,04,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.10000/- Cashback
|
Soundbar
|
HT-A9
|1,69,990/-
|
1,34,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.10000/- Cashback
As part of the combo offer, customers can now upgrade their television viewing experience and save up to Rs.15,000/- on purchase of soundbar along with a BRAVIA television from 102 cm (40) and above. With wide range of soundbar options to choose from customers can customize their cinema at home setup as per their preference and budget. This offer can be availed within 60 days of purchase of the BRAVIA television.
Offers on Cameras:
- Sony India has announced a special launch offer under which customers will get benefits worth Rs. 19,170/- which includes shooting grip with wireless remote commander (GP-VPT2BT) worth Rs.10,590/-, battery charger (BC-QZ1) worth Rs. 6,790/- and soft carrying case (MII-SC5) worth Rs. 1,790/- at no additional cost on purchase of ZV-E1 camera.
- Additionally, Sony is offering BC-QZ1 charger worth Rs.6,790/- free along with select full-frame cameras such as Alpha7C, Alpha7III and Alpha7IV.
- Customers will get Pro-style Camera Backpack worth Rs. 9,990/- free exclusively on purchase of Alpha7SIII camera.
- Customers can also avail 2+1-year warranty on select Full-Frame and Cinema Line camera models upon registration on Alpha Community.