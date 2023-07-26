Sony India announces biggest BRAVIA XR 4K Mini LED TV with X95L offering sparkling brilliance and deep blacks

Sony India today launched the all-new 216 cm (85) television under its BRAVIA XR X95L Mini LED series. Powered by the Cognitive Processor XR, the TV encompasses XR Backlight Master Drive, which precisely controls the latest generation Mini LED backlight for incredible brightness. The newly launched TV has an unprecedented dynamic range with incredibly dazzling lights and deep blacks, authentically delivering the creator’s true intent.

The X95L television powered by Next Gen Cognitive Processor XR is made to entertain by providing a completely immersive experience

The new BRAVIA XR 85X95L television takes vision and sound to the next level with Cognitive Processor XR™. The revolutionary processor on Sony BRAVIA XR™ TVs reproduces content the way humans see and hear for an incredibly lifelike experience. It understands how the human eye focuses, cross-analyzing images to give real-life depth, extraordinary contrast, and beautifully vivid colours. The television offers exceptional contrast from a 4K Mini LED screen that’s expertly controlled by our unique XR Backlight Master Drive technology to deliver dynamic range like never before. See incredibly deep blacks and dazzling lights, as well as beautifully natural mid-tones, without flare or halos around highlights.

Experience incredible depth with intense contrast and brightness with BRAVIA XR Mini LED with XR Backlight Master Drive and XR Contrast booster

The BRAVIA XR 85X95L television comprises a unique XR Backlight Master Drive, that utilizes a unique local dimming algorithm to control thousands of tiny, high-dense Mini LEDs with absolute precision and independence. The scenes are full of dazzling lights, deep blacks, and natural mid-tones. By precisely balancing the light output across the screen, dimming some areas, and boosting others, XR Contrast Booster adjusts brightness for higher peaks in glare and deeper blacks in shadow. As bright areas are brighter and dark areas darker, scenes look more real with extra depth and detail.

XR Triluminos Pro expresses billions of accurate colors with exceptional black contrast.

Powered by our Cognitive Processor XR, XR Triluminos Pro enables 85X95L to access over a billion colors and reproduce each one with the

subtle differences seen in the real world. Together with our wide color gamut panel and human-centric processor, it can detect color from saturation, hue, and brightness to deliver natural shades in every detail.

With the latest XR 4K Upscaling, XR Clear Image and XR Motion Clarity enjoy 4K action that stays smooth, bright, and clear with no blur

The 85X95L television encompasses XR 4K upscaling technology so that you can enjoy entertainment close to 4K quality, whatever the content or source. The Cognitive Processor XR™ accesses a vast amount of data, intelligently recreating lost textures and detail for real-world pictures. On one hand, XR Clear Image reduces noise by utilizing zone division and dynamic frame analysis and minimizes blur. Whereas, on the other hand, XR Motion Clarity technology combats blur by detecting and cross-analyzing key visual elements on successive frames. It creates and inserts extra frames between the original ones so you can enjoy smooth and clear action, even in fast-moving sequences.

X-Anti Reflection minimizes reflection and X-Wide Angle™ technology provides vivid real-world colours from any angle

It is sometimes difficult to watch dark movies in a bright room due to screen reflection. The XR Mini LED comes loaded with X-Anti Reflection reduces glare caused by sun or lamp light so you can see pure blacks in brightness and enjoy clear pictures without distraction. Watching TV from the sides is now as satisfying as from the center. Sony’s original optical design to control light from the backlight, the X-Wide Angle panel ensures colours stay true from wherever you are watching.

Create your own cinema at home with studio quality entertainment with Dolby Vision™, Dolby Atmos™, IMAX Enhanced, and Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode

The new BRAVIA 85X95L Mini LED television is powered with Dolby Vision is an HDR solution that creates an immersive, engaging cinematic experience in your home bringing scenes to life with striking highlights, deeper darks, and vibrant colours. With Dolby Atmos, sound from the new 4K television comes from above as well as from the sides so you can hear objects moving overhead with more realism for a truly multi-dimensional experience. The television also features IMAX Enhanced which preserves the filmmaker’s intent and as it is Calman Ready, creators can even professionally calibrate it for use in production edit optimization. The Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode works with BRAVIA XR’s ambient light optimization, adjusting the picture brightness of your favorite Netflix shows to room lighting conditions and production edit

An enormous gaming machine with Perfect for PlayStation 5 feature along with Auto HDR tone mapping and Auto genre mode

4K/120FPS as supported by HDMI 2.1, BRAVIA X95L TVs give you smooth and clear movement for responsive gameplay. BRAVIA XR automatically recognizes The PS5™ and switches into a Game mode to minimize input lag and selects the best HDR setting for your television accordingly resulting making the action more responsive. Auto HDR Tone Mapping will be optimized instantly during your PS5™ console’s initial setup and you will see the crucial details and colors in the brightest and darkest parts of the screen. When watching movies on PlayStation5® consoles, it switches back to standard mode to focus on picture processing for more expressive scenes. With Auto Low Latency Mode, you can enjoy smoother gaming, which is vital for fast-moving, high-intensity games.

The Game Menu feature in X95L allows you easily access gaming status, settings, and gaming assist functions all in one place

The BRAVIA TVs include an easy-to-use Game Menu where gamers can tailor their settings to their preferences, such as turning on or off VRR or Motion Blur Reduction with quick access. The Game Menu also allows users to increase the brightness in dark areas to easily spot objects and opponents with the black equalizer and can easily take aim at their opponents with six types of crosshairs. New this year is the ability to customize the size of the screen with the screen size feature to concentrate gaming with a smaller, focused screen.

85X95L television offers a smart user experience with Google TV which offers endless entertainment through 10,000+ Apps & games along with 700,000+ Movies and TV series. It also works seamlessly with Apple AirPlay2 and HomeKit

With the new 85 Inches BRAVIA X95L XR Mini LED TV, one can download 10,000+ apps, see 700,000+ movies and TV episodes, plus live TV, all in one place.

Google TV brings everyone’s favorite content from across apps and subscriptions and organizes them. Searching is easy- just ask Google. Try saying, “Hey Google, find action movies” to search across apps. Customers can easily find something to watch with personalized recommendations and bookmark shows and movies by adding a watchlist from their phone and watching it on TV to keep track of what to watch. Users can even add to their watchlist from their phone or laptop with Google Search and find everything in one place. BRAVIA 85X95L supports Apple Home Kit and Airplay that seamlessly integrates Apple devices like iPads and iPhones with the TV for effortless content streaming.

With Hands-Free Voice Search feature, you can interact with the TV to play your favorite shows and movies

Find your favorite content faster than ever using the power of your voice, no remote required. With Voice Search, there is no more complicated navigation or tiresome typing, you just must ask. The built-in microphones on the television will allow viewers to have a truly hands-free experience. Viewers can simply talk to the television using Google Assistant to find what they want quickly or to play televisions shows, movies, and more without using the TV remote

With BRAVIA CORE, choose up to 10 movies to redeem from hundreds of the latest releases and classic blockbuster movies over a period of 24 months. With the highest quality Pure stream™(80Mbps), you can stream HDR movies like 4K UHD Blu-ray

The BRAVIA Core app is a pre-loaded movie service that allows for redemption of 10 current releases and classic blockbusters films with unlimited streaming of top movies. It gives you access to a large library of Sony Picture’s movies available to stream in near 4K Blu-ray technology. With BRAVIA 85X95L experience Pure Stream™, the highest streaming picture quality and access the largest collection of IMAX® Enhanced movies, everything you watch is delivered with stunning visuals and expressive sound quality. With the BRAVIA CORE Calibrated mode, your movie will automatically adjust to the optimal picture settings to create a truly exceptional at-home movie viewing experience.

Explore an array of fun new TV experiences with BRAVIA CAM including gesture controls, ambient optimization, and Google meet etc

Connect your BRAVIA TV with BRAVIA CAM, sold separately, for an even more immersive viewing experience. BRAVIA CAM recognizes where you are in the room and how far you are from the TV, then adjusts sound and picture settings so they’re just right. You can also enjoy an array of fun new TV experiences with BRAVIA CAM including gesture controls, you can also catch up with your friends and family on the big screen via google meet feature. Detecting the distance between you and your TV, BRAVIA CAM adjusts TV brightness, so you can always enjoy perfect picture quality, no matter where you are in the room. A light and colour sensor in the TV optimizes pictures to light conditions for the best possible viewing experience.

Enjoy the Synchronised Sound and picture harmony with Acoustic Multi-Audio+ and additional frame tweeters, XR Surround with 3D surround upscaling, and Acoustic Centre Sync

Acoustic Multi-Audio+ on the X95L now incorporates Frame Tweeters to strengthen vocal clarity and improve sound positioning. Far more immersive than conventional TVs where sound comes from beneath the screen.

The Frame Tweeter vibrates the frame, projecting sound forwards. By evaluating the position of all speakers, the sound is perfectly balanced. XR Surround virtually creates surround sound from the sides and vertically using just the TV speakers, so you can experience 3D audio without the need for in-ceiling or up-firing speakers. With Acoustic Centre Sync, you can turn both your compatible BRAVIA and the soundbar into a center speaker. Precisely matching what you hear with what you see on your screen further immerses you in your home entertainment

Minimalist One Slate design and Three-way stand provide a truly immersive big-screen viewing experience without distraction

The minimalist one-slate design of 85X95L with seamless edge features a single pane of tempered glass in a minimized bezel to keep you focused on the picture. Enjoy truly immersive big-screen viewing without distraction. Actual look may differ depending on the TV size. The design also comes with a 3-way multi-position stand gives you the choice of a standard setting that focuses you more on the picture, a narrow setting for smaller shelves, and a soundbar setting for the ideal positioning of your sound system. It also comes with cable holders that keep wires neatly hidden so your television stays free of clutter and looks good from the front, sides, and back. Even the areas you can’t see are neat and tidy.

With 85X95L TV control all your devices with one smart remote

The 85X95L comes with a small and easy-to-use remote control with six partner keys (Bravia Core, Netflix, Disney Hotstar, Youtube, Sony Liv and Amazon Prime) to access the favorite content and to dive into the world of OTT entertainment. With a flush surface featuring lower buttons and a special polyurethane coating, the remote is easy to wipe and keep clean. All buttons are specially coated with antibacterial material.

85X95L TV is designed to perform in the toughest conditions with the XR protection PRO

The new BRAVIA 85X95L TV includes the new and improved X-Protection PRO technology made to last. Not only are they equipped with superior dust and humidity protection but also pass the highest standards of Sony’s lightning tests, meaning your TV is safeguarded from lightning strikes and power surges. Keep enjoying seamless entertainment with a TV that lasts longer.

Designed with the environment in mind

The growing demand for ever larger TV screens comes with greater resource and energy use. Sony’s sustainability commitments are realizing efficiency gains from product development right through to watching TV. Keeping its commitment to decreasing plastic usage through its Road to Zero initiative. To reduce environmental impact, Sony is working on multiple aspects of the product life cycle, such as reduction of virgin plastic use, improvement of transportation efficiency, and reviewing energy consumption during use. Additionally, the new Eco Dashboard included on all 2023 models allows users to easily customize energy-saving preferences and settings.

Price and Availability:

Model Best Buy (in Rs.) Availability Date XR-85X95L 599,990/- Available now

This TV is now available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals in India.