Sony Audio Days sale 2023: Get exciting offers on premium audio products

Sony India has announced special offers as part of the Sony Audio Days on select audio products, ranging from Headphones, Truly Wireless Earbuds Series, portable Bluetooth Speakers, Party Speakers and Soundbars. The sale day offer has a wide range of audio products at special prices for music lovers looking to buy premium audio products and working professionals, students looking for audio devices for their work-from-home and learn-from-home requirements.
The exciting deals start from 1st March 2023 and are valid till 5th March 2023 across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores, and exclusively on Amazon and Flipkart e-commerce portal for audiophiles to leverage these irresistible offers.
Offers on Headphones, Truly Wireless series, and Earphones:
|Category
|Model
|MRP
(In INR)
|Offer Price
(In INR)
|Cashback Details
|Noise Cancellation Headphones
|WH-1000XM4
|29,990/-
|19,990/-
|Noise Cancellation Headphones
|WH-1000XM5
|34,990/-
|24,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.2000/-, cashback
|Noise Cancellation Headphones
|WH-XB910N
|19,990/-
|10,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.2000/-, cashback
|Noise Cancellation Headphones
|WH-CH710N
|14,990/-
|6,990/-
|–
|Truly Wireless Earbuds
|WF-1000XM4
|26,990/-
|13,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.3000/-, cashback
|Truly Wireless Earbuds
|WF-LS900N
|24,990/-
|10,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.3000/-, cashback
|Truly Wireless Earbuds
|WF-L900
|19,990/-
|7,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.2000/-, cashback
|Truly Wireless Earbuds
|WF-C500
|8,990/-
|3,490/-
|Inclusive of Rs.1500/-, cashback
|Headphones
|WH-CH510
|4,990/-
|2,299/-
|–
|Neck-Band Headphones
|WI-XB400
|4,990/-
|2,999/-
|–
|Neck-band Headphones
|WI-C310
|3,290/-
|1,799/-
|–
|Neck-band Headphones
|WI-C100
|2,790/-
|1,399/-
|–
|Gaming Headphones
|WH-G900N/Inzone H9
|27,990/-
|16,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.3000/-, cashback
|Gaming Headphones
|WH-G700/Inzone H7
|21,990/-
|13,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.2000/-, cashback
|Gaming Headphones
|MDR-G300/Inzone H3
|9,990/-
|5,490/-
|Inclusive of Rs.1000/-, cashback
Offers on Bluetooth and Party Speakers:
|Category
|Model
|MRP
(in INR)
|Offer Price (in INR)
|Cashback Details
|Bluetooth Speakers
|SRS-XE200
|15,990/-
|7,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.2000/-, cashback
|Bluetooth Speakers
|SRS-XE300
|24,990/-
|13,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.3000/-, cashback
|Party Speakers
|SRS-XG500
|39,990/-
|26,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.3000/-, cashback
|Party Speakers
|SRS-XP500
|35,990/-
|25,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.2000/-, cashback
|Party Speakers
|SRS-XP700
|51,990/-
|35,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.3000/-, cashback
|Party Speakers
|MHC-V43D
|46,990/-
|36,990/-
|–
|Party Speakers
|SRS-XV900
|99,990/-
|69,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.5000/-, cashback
|Party Speakers
|SRS-XG300
|33,990/-
|17,990/-
|Inclusive of Rs.2000/-, cashback
Offers on Soundbars:
|Category
|Model
|MRP
(in INR)
|Offer Price
(in INR)
|Cashback Details
|Soundbar
|HT-S40R
|34,990/-
|24,990/-
|–
|Soundbar
|HT-S20R
|23,990/-
|15,990/-
|–
|Soundbar
|HT-A9+SW5
|2,31,980/-
|1,85,980/-
|Inclusive of up to Rs.12,000/-cashback
|Soundbar
|HT-A7000+SW5+RS5
|2,69,970/-
|1,98,980/-
|Inclusive of up to Rs.12,000/-cashback & Rs.14,990/- off on Optional Rear Speaker
|Soundbar
|HT-A5000+SW5+RS3S
|2,02,970/-
|1,44,980/-
|Inclusive of up to Rs.10,000/-cashback & Rs.14,990/- off on Optional Rear Speaker
|Soundbar
|HT-A3000+SW3+RS3S
|1,35,970/-
|91,980/-
|Inclusive of up to Rs.8,000/-cashback & Rs.14,990/- off on Optional Rear Speaker