Sony announces new BRAVIA XR Full Array LED X90K series

Sony India today announced the new BRAVIA XR X90K series powered by the Next Gen Cognitive Processor XR. The newly launched series takes vision and sound to the next level with the ingenious Cognitive Processor XR that thinks like a human brain offering a complete immersion in an experience that thrills and moves you and feels just like the world around us. In addition to best-in-class, ultra-realistic picture quality, full of lifelike contrast, the new Cognitive Processor XR also offers incredible sound with Sound-from-Picture Reality.

Here are the key product highlights:

Next Gen Cognitive Processor XR thinks like a human brain providing a revolutionary experience that completely immerses viewers in their favourite content

Combined with the precision of a Full Array LED panel, XR Triluminos Pro and XR Contrast Booster delivers supreme realism with deep blacks and intense brightness with wider colour gamut.

With the latest XR 4K Upscaling and XR Motion Clarity technology enjoy 4K action that stays smooth, bright and clear with no blur

Transform your gaming experience with dedicated game mode with HDMI 2.1 compatibility, including 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and e-ARC

Create your own cinema at home with exceptional visual and audio experience with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and IMAX Enhanced

Introducing BRAVIA CORE, enjoy the largest collection of IMAX enhanced movies with highest quality Pure Stream™ 80mbps on BRAVIA XR TVs.

Enjoy immersive sound experience that matches perfectly with visuals with technologies such as XR sound positioning with Acoustic Multi Audio and XR Surround with 3D surround upscaling

Supreme pictures and sound in every environment with Ambient optimization, Light sensor and Acoustic auto calibration technology

Enjoy superfluid Google TV user interface with handsfree voice search offering endless entertainment, works seamlessly with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit

Explore an array of fun new TV experiences with BRAVIA CAM* including gesture control, video calls and much more

Minimalist design with Flush Surface bezel so that all your focus is on what’s important; the stunning picture

Price and Availability: