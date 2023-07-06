Sonova Consumer Hearing India announces the appointment of Vijay Sharma as General Manager for the Sennheiser Consumer Business in India

Sonova Consumer Hearing India, today announced the appointment of Mr. Vijay Sharma as the new General Manager of the Sennheiser Consumer business in India. With his wealth of experience, Vijay is poised to steer Sonova into a new era of innovation, growth, and success.

With over two decades of experience in sales and marketing, Vijay has worked for global brands such as Lenovo, Johnson & Johnson and Samsung Electronics, leading nationwide business operations and managing both offline and online distribution channels.

As the General Manager of Sonova Consumer Hearing India, Vijay will spearhead the development of winning go-to-market strategies and local product strategies, enabling Consumer Hearing Business India to consistently gain market share and enhance profitability. He will also be responsible for identifying new markets, product innovations, and technological advancements to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

In his new role, Vijay Sharma said, “I am honored to join Sonova and lead the Consumer Hearing business in India. The Sennheiser brand has a rich legacy of delivering high-quality audio products, and I am excited to contribute to the success story in this dynamic market. My vision for the brand is to seize growth opportunities in the rapidly expanding true wireless headsets, premium soundbar market and the emerging field of speech-enhanced hearables. Additionally, I aim to further strengthen the Sennheiser brand’s prominent position in the realm of audiophile headphones. I eagerly anticipate collaborating closely with the talented team at Sonova Consumer Hearing, leveraging our innovative technologies to elevate the listening experience for our valued customers.”

Vijay Sharma is a seasoned sales and marketing professional recognized for his strategic mindset and customer-centric approach. Over the past decade, he has aided top organizations in making informed technology investments to improve customer experiences. With diverse skills and extensive knowledge in various domains, Vijay excels in business development by identifying growth opportunities, implementing effective strategies, and achieving operational excellence. His leadership, vision, and commitment align seamlessly with Sonova Consumer Hearing’s core values and mission.