Sonos Prepares to Challenge Google in the Headphones and Set-Top Box Arena

November 24, 2023
Rahul Gaur
Sonos, the renowned audio company known for its multi-room wireless speakers, is reportedly venturing into new territory with the development of over-ear headphones and a set-top box. These new products could mark a significant expansion for Sonos, allowing it to compete in two highly competitive markets currently dominated by tech giants like Apple and Google.

Key Highlights:

  • Sonos is reportedly developing over-ear headphones to compete with Apple’s AirPods Max.
  • The company is also rumored to be working on a set-top box to challenge streaming giants like Google Chromecast and Roku.
  • Sonos’ expansion into new product categories could solidify its position as a leading audio brand.

Headphones to Rival Apple’s AirPods Max

According to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Sonos is working on a pair of over-ear headphones that could rival Apple’s AirPods Max. The headphones are expected to feature high-end audio quality, active noise cancellation, and support for Sonos’ multi-room audio system. Gurman suggests that the headphones could be priced around $400 and could launch as early as April 2024.

A Set-Top Box to Challenge Streaming Giants

In addition to headphones, Sonos is also rumored to be developing a set-top box that could challenge Google Chromecast and Roku. The company has reportedly hired engineers with experience in developing streaming devices, indicating a serious intention to enter this market. While details about the set-top box are scarce, it is expected to integrate seamlessly with Sonos’ existing multi-room audio system and offer access to a wide range of streaming services.

Sonos’ Expansion Could Solidify Its Position in the Audio Market

Sonos’ foray into headphones and set-top boxes could solidify its position as a leading player in the audio market. The company has already established a strong reputation for its high-quality speakers and multi-room audio technology. Expanding its product portfolio to include headphones and a set-top box would allow Sonos to cater to a wider range of consumers and further enhance its brand recognition.

Sonos’ plans to enter the headphones and set-top box developing streaming devices a bold move that could significantly expand its product offerings and challenge major tech companies. The company’s expertise in audio technology and its established brand reputation could make it a formidable competitor in these increasingly crowded markets. The success of these new products could solidify Sonos’ position as a leading audio brand and open up new avenues for growth in the years to come.

