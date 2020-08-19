After making a splash in the Indian smartphone market, Inifinix has launched its new subbrand called SNOKOR. Now Snokor will be primarily an accessories brand going head-on with other giants.

The first product to come out from them is the iRocker Truly Wireless earphones which are a rage among Indian buyers now. The TWS buds are available at a modest price of INR 1,500 and are aiming to go head-on with the likes of Realme Buds Q and Redmi Buds.

Snokor iRocker TWS Specifications

Here are some essential specifications and features of the device.

Bluetooth Version– 5.0 (LE up to 2 Mbps)

Drivers – Dynamic Boost Drivers

Controls – Button

Earbud Weight – 4.6g

Claimed Battery Life – Up to 4 Hours/ Up to 20 hours with the case

Number of Microphones – 2

Colour – White, Blue & Black

Package Contents

Snokor iRocker TWS

Quick Start Guide

Charging Case

USB Type C charging cable

Design

The iRocker TWS sport a generic design with in-ear style buds. The buds and the case are made out of high-quality plastic and despite their price, they do look and feel quite good. The buds are slightly large when compared to similar looking products. Each of them weighs about 4.6gram and pack 40mAh battery in them.

The buds have an in-ear shape and come with rubber tips which helps in the fit. Instead of going with touch controls, Snokor went with physical buttons on the buds that are used to carry out tasks. The buds are offered in three shades and we have the white ones with us.

The bud themselves come in a matte finish while the charging case is glossy. The case is chunky and holds a 300mAh cell which gives an additional runtime of 20 hours. In order to keep the price low, we get a standard microUSB charging port on the case. The lid on the case is flimsy as well and before judging it, even more, we should look at the price as well.

So far we like the build and finish on the iRocker Tws, now let’s move to the juicy part.

Performance

Let us start with the pairing process, it is simple and the earphones power on as soon as they are taken out of the case. The buds follow the master-slave connectivity protocol going around with earbuds pairing themselves and showing up as a single unit in the Bluetooth panel of the smartphone making the process even easier.

For ease of use, there is a status LED on the buds themselves looking at which you could know if the pairing/reset operation is carried out or not. Since the buds work on Bluetooth 5.0, we didn’t really notice any connection drop and audio was crisp. You get basic AAC and SBC protocols and nothing fancier than this.

As for the sound quality is concerned, it is average at best. They gel very easily with other bass focused buds and at times we felt that the bass was too overpowering. There is no sort of sound separation available which takes away the listening experience. You could get some decent output from them with some tweaks to the EQ but for that, you have to be patient enough.

Moving on to battery life, With volume levels set at 60%, the buds lasted us a little over 3 hours on a single charge and about 17 hours with the case. Both the buds and the case took a little over 1 hour for a full top-up.

Verdict – Worth buying?

The Snokor iRocker TWS felt to us as a missed opportunity. The buds are well made, slightly large for some users but the silicon tips did the trick for us. They have average battery life, decent connectivity but lack in the audio department. This being the first attempt from the brand, has some positives to it but there are equal parts of negative in the equation as well.

For the price of INR 1,499, they could be enticing for people looking at the likes of Boat and Noise products but by spending a little extra, you could get the Reame Buds Q or the Redmi Buds.