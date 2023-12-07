Smash Ultimate Celebrates 5th Anniversary with Event & Promises New Content for 2024

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the beloved fighting game crossover, is turning five this year and Nintendo is celebrating in style. The official Japanese Smash Bros. Twitter account announced a special in-game event to commemorate the occasion, alongside exciting promises of new content coming in 2024.

Increased EXP event for 5th Anniversary: Players will receive 5x EXP for a limited time.

New Spirit events starting January 2024: Four events will introduce new Spirits to the game.

Amiibo Tag Tournaments: Players can challenge Amiibo they’ve trained in special tournaments.

As part of the anniversary celebration, players will enjoy a significant boost in experience points: all battles will reward five times the usual amount of EXP for a limited time. This is a fantastic opportunity for players to level up their characters and unlock new items and abilities.

But the celebrations don’t stop there. In January 2024, players can look forward to a series of events featuring new Spirits. A total of four events are planned, each introducing fresh Spirit challenges to the game. This is a welcome addition for players who enjoy collecting and battling these iconic characters.

Furthermore, Nintendo announced the arrival of Amiibo Tag Tournaments. These special tournaments will allow players to test their skills against Amiibo they’ve trained and customized. This adds a new layer of depth and challenge for players who enjoy mastering the Amiibo training system.

The 5th anniversary celebration is a clear indication that Nintendo continues to support Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. While the specifics of the upcoming content remain unknown, the possibilities are exciting and promise to keep the game engaging for new and veteran players alike. The future of Smash Ultimate seems bright, fueled by both official updates and the passionate community that surrounds it.

The news of new content for Smash Ultimate in 2024 has thrilled fans who were unsure if the game would see any further updates. While the specifics of this content remain shrouded in mystery, it’s clear that Nintendo isn’t quite ready to leave the world of Smash behind.

This 5th anniversary celebration is a testament to the enduring popularity of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The game has garnered international acclaim for its vast roster of characters, engaging gameplay, and vibrant online community. With new content on the horizon, it’s clear that the future of Smash Ultimate remains bright.