Smart ways to collaborate for a focused and an inclusive work experience

The pandemic has made people realize the importance of fostering inclusive meeting experiences for people and teams, no matter their location. Hence, it has become imperative for organizations to have an ecosystem of software, services for virtual conferencing that are easy to deploy at scale, simple to use and manage, and seamlessly connect hybrid workplaces for everyone.

From personal offices to boardrooms, Sennheiser has helped teams work wherever and however they want by delivering a better hybrid meeting experience. Its flexible solutions let you choose between Teams Rooms on Windows or Android, and switch as your needs evolve. Learn more about Sennheiser’s solutions below.

The TeamConnect Intelligent Speaker

It is the ultimate audio solution optimized for mid-sized Microsoft Teams Rooms for up to 10 people. It is designed specifically to give teams a whole new way to collaborate in hybrid meetings: smart, focused, inclusive, and as if everyone is in one place. Installation and connection have never been easier. You can fully utilize the speakerphone right away after installing it in your Microsoft Teams Room. With this immersive and user-friendly setup, there is no audio preparation, no additional devices like a laptop or tablet and no notes or a pen needed to make it work seamlessly. The speaker will also transcribe the meeting in real-time while identifying up to 10 different voices in the room.

Sennheiser ceiling microphone with new and improved technology ( for any software or hardware based virtual conferencing application)

The TeamConnect Ceiling 2, with its patented automatic dynamic beamforming technology, was already a leader in conference room audio technology. Now, with the addition of TruVoicelift and advanced zone control, TeamConnect Ceiling 2 combines the advantages of a boundary microphone and a microphone array. Therefore, it is the best solution for both (video) conferencing and in-room audio, for example in classrooms, lecture halls and boardrooms. TeamConnect Ceiling 2 now offers our customers unparalleled levels of control with the addition of a priority zone (allowing a single area in the room to be highlighted), 5 advanced exclusion zones (for pinpoint targeting and removal of unwanted noise sources) and more. All of these new features are activatable and configurable via the latest firmware update for the TeamConnect Ceiling 2 and via the latest version of Sennheiser Control Cockpit. Easy to install and, due to a flexible microphone ceiling mount system, easy to integrate. Let us help you understand the difference TeamConnect Ceiling 2 can make for you and your business.