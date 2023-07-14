Slim smartphones which offer great storage capacity

In the era where smartphones have become a necessary part of our lives, there are multiple aspects such as design, performance, and very importantly, storage capacity that one considers before making the purchase. Users today are more tech savvy than ever and understand that excess storage does not just help you store more data but also offers an overall smoother experience. Now imagine purchasing a smartphone that not only boasts a compact and stylish appearance but also offers great storage. With so many options available in the market these days, we put together some of the gadgets below to aid you make an easier decision.

realme narzo 60 Pro 5G – INR 23,999

The newly launched realme narzo 60 Pro 5G is an amalgamation of great performance and a slim form factor. The brand comes with a significantly amped up storage capacity, bringing a 1 TB variant to the narzo series for the first time. The massive storage allows consumers to have a buttery smooth experience with the device. Along with a colossal storage, the realme narzo 60 Pro 5G also comes with a 100MP OIS Pro Light Camera and a 16MP selfie camera, that help the users click pictures that are lively and detailed. In addition to that, it is packed with top-of-the-line features like a 6.7 inches 120Hz Curved Vision Display and strong battery support of 5000mAh with 67W SUPERVOOC charging. It is powered by the Dimensity 7050 5G Chipset that offers outstanding performance. The smartphone comes in two innovative color options: Mars Orange and Cosmic Black. The phone is available in three storage variants: 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB and 12GB+1TB starting at INR- 23,999. The all-new realme narzo 60 Pro 5G is available on realme.com and Amazon.in

Lava Agni 2 5G – INR 21,999

The Agni 2 5G is the latest offering from Lava which is an all-rounder smartphone in terms of design, that comes with a sleek look. One of the primary reasons for one to consider Lava Agni 2 5G is because of the storage capacity it offers. In an era where data is becoming increasingly important, smartphone users around the world are looking for devices that offer high storage to cater to their increasing needs. The Lava Agni 2 5G can be a top purchase option for you, thanks to its enormous capacity, which makes it possible to possess massive quantities of data in a tiny gadget. Featuring a 50MP quad camera and a 16MP front camera, this phone offers stunning images with great details. Furthermore, the phone features a 6.78” FHD+ AMOLED curved display with 120Hz Refresh Rate along with solid built quality. The phone also comes packed with a 4700mAh Battery with 66W Charging and is powered by the 7050 Octa-core processor. The Agni 2 5G is available in a stunning Glass Viridian color variant with 8GB and 256GB storage priced at INR 21,999 on Amazon.

iQOO Neo 6 5G – INR 24,999

iQOO Neo 6 5G is another worthy option for this category as it ensures a seamless experience for its users. The phone comes with a massive storage so as to provide a smooth performance all the while offering a great in- hand feel. Housing a 64MP OIS Main Camera. This phone offers stunning picture quality and precise detail in every photograph you click with your loved ones. Moreover, the phone features a 120Hz E4 AMOLED Display for you to have an immersive experience. Packed with solid battery support of a 4700mAh Battery with 80W flash Charge, this phone is powered by the Snapdragon 870 5G for you to have an uninterrupted experience. iQOO Neo 6 5G comes in three stunning colors – Maverick Orange, Dark Nova, and Cyber Rage with two storage variants of 8GB+128GB priced at INR 24,999 and 12GB+256GB priced at INR 28,999. iQOO Neo 6 5G is available on iQOO’s official website, Flipkart and Amazon.

Oppo F23 5G: 28,999

The F23 5G is the latest offering from Oppo that comes with a sleek body giving a premium look. Oppo F23 5G offers significant storage capacity and superior performance. In addition to that the phone features a 6.72″ 120 Hz FHD+ display that offers a beautiful content experience. The phone houses a 64MP AI Camera and a 32 MP front camera to capture the best shots. The device packs a 5000mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC Charge and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. The Oppo F23 5G comes in two appealing designs- Bold Gold and Cool Black. Along with a 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM storage variant priced at INR 28,999. It is available on Oppo.com, Flipkart, and Amazon.