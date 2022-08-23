Skullcandy Mod TWS earbuds with up to 34h total playback launched in India

Ads

Skullcandy announced today its all-new Mod True Wireless Earbuds. Packed with premium features demanded by the brand’s tech-forward, value-minded fans, Mod stands out as the perfect work- or play-from-anywhere audio companion. All-new Multipoint Pairing enables seamless toggling between multiple devices at once, regardless of platform or manufacturer, ensuring music will resume on a user’s phone once the Zoom meeting wraps on their laptop. Mod’s flexibility is further underscored by Skullcandy App compatibility, which enables button function and equalizer mode personalization for a truly customizable audio experience. Mod is available now at Skullcandy.in, Amazon and select retailers nationwide.

For audio enthusiasts seeking a premium, work-horse bud that won’t break the bank, Mod is the answer. Skullcandy’s latest value-packed true wireless offering features specifically selected and expertly tuned drivers to deliver supreme sound quality for any music genre, podcast or video. All-new Clear Voice Smart Mic technology utilizes artificial intelligence to reduce background noise and isolate the speaker’s voice, ensuring calls and Zoom meetings are crystal clear. An adjustable Stay-Aware Mode helps users dial outside noise levels up or down so they can tune out, or tune in, as much as they want, depending on their situation.

In today’s work-from-anywhere world, multi-tasking is more commonplace than ever and Mod was engineered to keep up with it all. Our latest solution makes seamlessly toggling between work and play a breeze, while also ensuring users can personalize their audio experience to best suit their listening styles. Multipoint Pairing and Clear Voice Smart Mic, coupled with Skullcandy App compatibility, pack the tech, freedom and customization our fans demand into a sleek, accessible, pocket-sized form factor.

Mod was built to go anywhere. From outdoor excursions to intense gym days, Mod users can keep up with any adventure thanks to an IP55 sweat-, dust- and water-resistance rating. Built-in Tile™ Finding Technology allows users to simply “ring” either earbud from the free Tile app or view the earbuds’ last known location on a map in case one is ever misplaced. And with a total of 34 hours of battery life between the buds and the case, Mod ensures users will never miss a beat, wherever their playlists take them.

Features of the all-new Mod True Wireless Earbuds (Launched Price: ₹5,999) .