Cybersecurity is perhaps the most important concern for modern business. Threats can come from anywhere, at any time, and the problem with cyberspace is that it’s incredibly difficult to trace attacks and pinpoint them. With modern software, an attack can begin and end in a matter of minutes—before most businesses can catch that there was actually an attack. It’s important to take steps to secure company data before an attack happens, and have an effective breach plan in place in the event an attack does occur.

In this guide, we’ll cover six of the best ways to prevent cybersecurity attacks on your business. We’ll cover password habits, training, employees, and more so your business is fully protected.

1. Use A Password Manager

One of the simplest but most important tips we can offer is to use a business password manager for all of your company passwords. Why? Because that Google Doc you have with everyone’s passwords is entirely vulnerable if someone gets ahold of your Google login information. With just one stolen password, they’ve now gained access to the entirety of your business’ passwords, and it’s easy pickings from there.

The bottom line is that storing passwords in any kind of word processor, document, or other unsecured place is a good way to invite a breach. Passwords should be stored in a password manager for maximum security. These cloud-based programs store passwords and other sensitive data away from your physical drives, so even if your system is breached, your passwords are safe. Did you know that about 80% of data breaches occur because of compromised passwords? Yikes!

Password managers are an affordable and secure way to ensure maximum protection for all of your company passwords. In fact, most managers cost only a few dollars per month.

2. Encourage Better Cybersecurity Habits For Employees

Even with the best technology at your disposal, an irresponsible employee can wreak havoc on the company’s security. It’s important to teach your employees good cybersecurity habits, starting with not sharing company passwords. A disturbing number of employees across the country report either reusing passwords, sharing them with others or both. This is a recipe for disaster, and it’s crucial that you remedy the problem by providing training and education opportunities.

This might mean providing access to cybersecurity classes or seminars or adding cybersecurity training to your onboarding process. You need to start at the beginning to ensure these habits are solidified in the mind of all of your employees. Remember, it takes just one irresponsible person to jeopardize the whole system!

3. Get Complete Protection

When it comes to cybersecurity, you’re going to need more than just a password manager. Complete protection from a company like SentinelOne can help secure all aspects of your business intelligence-based threat detection and prevention. You’ll get top-of-the-line protection from threats of every level, as well as forensic services to help get to the bottom of things and recover your data (if possible). There’s been a lot of chatter about SentinelOne vs. CrowdStrike, but we recommend SentinelOne every time.

Sometimes, it’s not enough to just protect your data. When a breach occurs, you want to know as much as possible about what happened so that you can reevaluate your response plan. Where other companies only offer protection, SentinelOne shines with premium detection, prevention, and investigative services.

4. Require Specific Vendor Compliance Rules

If your company works with third-party vendors, it’s absolutely crucial that those vendors follow your cybersecurity protocols, and you have to be the one to enforce them. Don’t be afraid to stand firm with even your best vendors and let them know that your business’s cybersecurity is a top priority. No exceptions! When you start giving an inch of wiggle room, you open yourself up to potential threats.

It’s also important to secure your physical locations from third parties. That guy delivering the UPS package? He shouldn’t be able to see anything related to your cybersecurity. In fact, he shouldn’t be able to make it past the lobby. Securing your digital data also means securing your physical workspace.

5. Update Your Software Regularly

Out-of-date software is one of the biggest security liabilities for any business. Cybercriminals are constantly upgrading their equipment and their methods, and are looking for potential breaching places like these. Your software needs to be updated as quickly as possible to close any hidden loopholes that can be exploited by a hacker. Not to mention, out-of-date software doesn’t always work right, which stunts the company’s productivity. That’s a two-fold reason to keep things up to date you simply can’t ignore.

Don’t make the mistake of thinking that software updates are purely for functionality. Most software updates are either addressing bugs or security flaws, so next time that notification pops up, either take the time to perform the update or set a reminder for later!

6. Have A Plan For Potential Breaches

Last, but not least, you need to have a plan in place for any potential breaches. If you don’t know how to react to a breach, the damage will be even greater. Not to mention, the quicker you can act during a cybersecurity attack, the more effectively you can minimize the damage that’s done and secure any data that hasn’t been compromised. If you’re unsure how to plan for a data breach, hiring a cybersecurity expert might be the next best move for your business.

Conclusion

Data breaches occur every few minutes in the USA, and hackers are always looking for vulnerabilities in today’s businesses. This is why it’s so important to buckle down and create more secure cyberspace at work. This means investing in the right tools, hiring experts when necessary, staying up to date on the latest threats and prevention, and training employees to take cybersecurity as seriously as possible.