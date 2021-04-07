With the scorching summer coming right at us, frequent power cuts will be common across the country. Subsequently, inverters are one of the most demanded products of the summer season as they offer an uninterruptible power supply to run appliances during a power failure. Since every one of us is dependent on electricity for most of our day, an adequate power backup supply for home becomes inevitable. The type of inverter you use is extremely important, but it’s the battery that is the powerhouse.

It is essential to invest in a good quality inverter for home. However, remember that all types of inverter for home need to be maintained properly. Regular maintenance ensures that an inverter works efficiently and gives maximum output. Maintaining an inverter for the home is as simple as maintaining any other electric appliance. These days you can also take the help of professionals to inspect your inverters regularly.

Let’s have a look at some maintenance tips for home inverters:

Use a Well-Ventilated Area

When installing an inverter for home, make sure you do so in a well-ventilated area. Why? Because during charging, most inverter batteries tend to heat up. However, the battery may not heat as much if it is kept in a cool and airy place.

Keep the Inverter Dust Free

Keep the battery’s surface and sides clean, dust-free. To clean these surfaces, use a soft cloth. Accumulated dust might block some openings in the inverter, which can affect its functioning.

Ensure that the Inverter is Corrosion free

Corrosion and rusting have an adverse effect on the performance of any inverter battery. Ensure that the battery terminals are corrosion-free. If the terminals become corroded, clean the area with a toothbrush or hot water and baking soda solution. The corrosion will be removed instantly.

Connect the Recommended Load on the Inverter Battery

Never connect a load that is higher than the inverter’s capacity. This will not only shorten the inverter battery’s life, but it may also damage the appliance or, worse, cause a short circuit. Always use a load calculator to estimate the correct load capacity before buying an inverter. A load calculator helps you to understand the power consumed by appliances.

Choose the Right Battery for Your Inverter

The right battery for the inverter is important, and it should be of AH capacity according to the power backup requirements of a home. Always purchase a battery with a proper Ah (Ampere hour) capacity. Determine the capacity of the batteries based on power consumption. Choosing the correct battery for your inverter for a home will minimise the efforts needed to maintain it.

Check the Battery’s Water Level

Maintain a water level that is between the recommended minimum and maximum limits. Also, make sure the battery is fully charged with distilled water. Using rainwater or tap water can shorten the battery’s life and performance because they contain excess minerals and impurities.

The Way Forward

