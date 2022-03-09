The purpose of automation testing is to make sure software performs well. The main consideration is to make sure you understand what the application can do and what it cannot. There are different testing tools, but it makes a significant difference if you choose the right one.

It helps you test the most important areas in software and decide how to do the test. The effectiveness of a testing process can be affected by the details of test scripts. Here are the things you must consider when executing testing automation.

Consider the automation testing tool options out there

Although automated testing is picking up at a decent pace, automated testing techniques have many advantages such as saving time and money. The choice of the testing framework can affect expected results. From the wide range of automation testing frameworks available in the market, decide what will best meet your needs.

The best way to do this is to research the possible testing frameworks options and list their pros and cons. You may check the tool compatibility with the system you want to test, the operating systems, browsers, and applications supported by the tool. Your goal is to get a tool that gives you the best advantages.

Consider what to automate and what not to automate

Test automation helps you save time and money, but it’s unnecessary to automate everything. The most important tasks to be considered for automation are the repetitive tasks that require a lot of human input. Some tasks are time-sensitive and must be done at the right time. These are some of the tasks that you can consider for automation testing.

High volume tasks that might require a lot of time to complete

Repetitive tasks throughout the software testing development phase

Tasks that demand more people to complete

Tests that are audit sensitive

Tasks that are prone to human errors

Simple processes that a human can do easily do not require automation.

The quality of the test data

Test data quality is important in automated testing processes. The data to be used in the input fields is stored externally in databases or other types of data sources. A well-compatible testing framework can read the content from the external storage and use it for automation testing.

The main advantage of using external data in automated software testing processes is the ability to reuse the data and easily maintain it. It makes the work easier for testers whenever they want to add another testing scenario.

The testers easily extend the file with new data without requiring the editing of the existing data. Some automation testing tools allow you to autogenerate testing data and store it automatically in the desired file. This helps reduce the time required to create testing data or add a new one.

Teams required and the amount of collaboration

Before you start to run automated software testing, it is important to engage the relevant teams. The level of software efficiency affects a business positively or negatively, and this is why the testing procedure should launch cooperatively other than individually.

Consider the team involved to help you decide the expected goals in the automation process. The team then works closely with the testing team that can include software developers, testers, and the technical team. The collaboration should help deliver results within time and minimize risks as much as possible.

When to start the testing process and when to complete

Timing is necessary for automated software testing processes. Software development is done in phases, and the developer should be able to tell the business team the best time to begin testing. If the development phase is still in its early phases, it might waste resources to begin testing.

The process might also begin when it’s too late. The results might show the software has too many inconsistencies and a lot of bugs, such that rectifying them might be like creating entirely new software.

The developers may begin by initiating a manual process as they observe the stability of the system and advise the rest of the team when to begin testing. The testing process must also end when all testing procedures stop and the software is launched into the business system.

The most cost-effective testing approach

When implementing automated software testing, the cost factor should be an important thing to consider. The wrong automation testing approach can escalate the cost. The developers should collaborate with the testers to advise on the best automation testing approach to serving the business needs. The approach they choose should be cost-effective too.

The main question the team should consider is how the approach shall help to lower test implementation and maintenance. They should also consider how the choice of testing tool will help them generate important reports and test metrics. Another important question to consider is the long-term benefits the approach or tools will impact the business.

These considerations are particularly important when the software in question is installed in an agile environment where the tested software changes often. The approach should be undertaken in a way that the testing tool recognizes the changes every time they happen and generates up-to-date reports every time a change occurs.