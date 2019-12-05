Six SEO tools for small business owners

I’m in the process of growing a small business, but my marketing budget is lacking. I’ve heard of SEO, but I don’t know what it is or how to start practicing it. What exactly is SEO, and what are the best SEO tools I can use to drive traffic to my website?

For small-business owners, marketing on a budget can seem impossible. Search engine optimization (SEO), an online marketing strategy, can help your business soar in search engine rankings and drive in organic traffic without costing you a penny. But to effectively practice SEO, you’ll need the right tools. If you’re interested in incorporating SEO into your marketing strategy, here are six tools that can help your business flourish.

Google Analytics

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Google Analytics is a powerful and free website analytics tool. After installing Google Analytics, you can easily find out which marketing strategies drive in the most traffic, leads, and sales conversions. Additionally, Google Analytics will reveal how many visitors use your website, what type of content your visitors prefer, and more. To learn more about your customers, download Google Analytics here.

Google My Business

In 2011, Google launched its own social network, known as Google+. Although Google+ never took off, it did have one important feature: special SEO treatment. Businesses with Google+ accounts were more likely to appear at the top of search engine rankings.

Then, in 2014, Google launched Google My Business to help small businesses rank higher in search engine results. Small local businesses should prioritize maintaining their profile on Google My Business. You can upload contact information, integrate location information with Google Maps, and link other websites for free.

Link Laboratory

If you’re a small-business owner interested in scaling up, Link Laboratory can help you grow. Link Laboratory helps clients increase visibility within organic search engine results using their proprietary web toolkit. With web crawlers, log file analyzers, and SERP data integration, you’ll be able to create an effective growth strategy according to Google’s SEO algorithms.

According to the SEO experts at Link Laboratory, creating high-quality content is key to boosting search engine rankings. Their professional editorial team reviews all content before it’s pitched, and many writers have earned degrees in the arts and sciences. So if you’re looking to create engaging content for your visitors, look no further than Link Laboratory.

ImportXML

Photo Credit: Unsplash

ImportXML, a formula available in Google Spreadsheets, is perfect for any small-business owner comfortable using spreadsheets. ImportXML pulls data into a Google spreadsheet, including XML, HTML, CSV, TSV, and RSS feeds. ImportXML can help business owners organize their webpage data by compiling the title tag, meta description, and headers into a single sheet. After compiling webpage data, you can easily review the document and make any necessary edits.

Moz Local

Citations have a significant impact on your local map rankings. Citations, which are simply mentions of your name, address, and phone number (NAP) on another website, can boost your local SEO rankings. Common citations include Yelp, Bing Local, and social media business pages.

Moz Local saves time by quickly auditing your business citations. You can check that all information is consistent across online directories, make sure you’re not missing major directories, and remove duplicate listings.

Google Search Console

Formerly known as Google Webmaster Tools, Google Search Console is an effective and easy-to-use SEO tool. After creating an account, Google will highlight errors and areas of improvement on your website. According to SEO professionals, keyboard placement, links, and content quality, and page load times can significantly influence search engine rankings.

Additionally, you can link your Search Console and your Analytics account for even more reporting tools. After linking both accounts, you can review keyboard rankings, impressions, and landing pages ranking in Google search engine results.

If you’re struggling to expand your marketing budget, SEO is a free tool that can help your business grow. Ultimately, incorporating these powerful SEO tools into your online marketing strategy can drive organic traffic and boost your search engine rankings.