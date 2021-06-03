You’ve been thinking about starting a blog. You love the idea of writing about your experiences and having a loyal fanbase that follows you. The idea of making some money off of that blog doesn’t sound too bad either.

But the problem is, you don’t know what niche sells. You have no clue what your potential readers would want to see and that’s why you haven’t started writing yet.

Well, you’ve landed in the right place. In this article, we’re going to go over six profitable blog ideas that you can try in 2021. And we’ll even give some tips and tricks on how to get started. Read on to find out!

1. Fashion

Fashion is one of the most popular areas out there. And if you’re particularly fond of posting on Instagram, this will be the perfect profitable niche for you. If you create a blog that’s focused on fashion, you will have to include lots of photos, so be ready to spend a lot of time taking photos and editing them.

But if you don’t like being photographed or you’d like to remain anonymous, you can always write about particular fashion trends or even share fashion industry news. And if you thought fashion blogging was just for women, think again – there are plenty of fashion blogs out there that are focused on men’s style and general care.

2. Health and Fitness

Health and fitness is yet another popular and profitable niche. However, that also means the competition’s quite tough. The easiest way to build a reputation and find your own voice is to narrow down this category into smaller sections and only write about what you feel comfortable with.

For example, you can blog about a certain diet, a particular type of exercise, you can write for a specific audience (such as young women or men), you can take a particular approach to general health or, if you’re on a journey of your own, you can share your progress.

3. Gaming and Tech

The technology niche is a great way to make money through affiliate marketing. Now, don’t think you’ll have to write very detailed in-depth product or game reviews – that’s the beauty of this niche. You can write about your favorite games or pieces of technology and you’ll find plenty of ways to add affiliate links.

You can write about specific equipment such as cameras, keyboards, or microphones, you can share opinions about your favorite console or PC games or you can just write about the latest news. And if you become popular enough, you might even get to collaborate with huge names in the industry and get invitations to closed-door events.

4. Food

Food blogs do very well. Period. You’ve certainly googled a recipe at some point in your life and that’s how these blogs gain traction and bask in views. It’s the easiest niche to get into but one of the hardest to monetize, as people are usually just looking for free recipes. This means you won’t be able to sell eBooks or other such materials.

What you can do is teach online courses and work on strong link building that will keep your visitors on your blog for longer. For example, if you’re sharing a pizza recipe, the user will most likely need one for dough as well. So you can make a new post that details how to make pizza dough and link it to the pizza article. This will net you twice the views and twice the ad revenue.

5. Personal Finance

As years passed, people have become more aware of their own finances and are looking for easy ways to save up. These blogs make most of their money through affiliate marketing and ads, similar to how the tech and food blogs get their revenue.

There are plenty of things you can write about on a personal finance blog- how to save up money, frugality, investing tips and tricks, paying off debt, or budgeting methods. If you want to add a more personal touch, you can share your journey of dealing with your own finances and money.

6. Parenting

If you have kids, you’ve surely looked up some advice on parenting blogs. There are thousands upon thousands of blogs about parenting out there and the market has plenty of mommy bloggers around. Don’t let that scare you, though – the audience for such blogs is so wide that you’re sure to find some loyal readers.

But because this niche is so popular, you’ll need a unique angle to make you stand out from the crowd. You could write about a certain stage of parenting (like parenting toddlers or teenagers), write about a specific group of parents (older parents, for example) or you could combine the food niche with the parenting one and write about kid-safe diets.

In Conclusion

You can spend countless hours trying to find the perfect niche to blog about. So our advice is simple – just start writing about the things that interest you and who knows, a year from now you could be making good money from it. You can always start with a wider topic and then narrow it down once you’ve found your voice.

One thing is for sure, though – no matter what niche you choose, there are plenty of ways you can monetize it. Whether it’s through affiliate marketing, paid ads, or sponsorships, once you gather a large enough audience, these opportunities will come knocking on your door.

If you found this article helpful, don’t be afraid to share it with your friends. And if you have more tips and tricks on how to find your blogging niche, feel free to share them in the comments below!