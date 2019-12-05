Six Apps that you will Love in 2020

Looking to up your app game for 2020? You’re not alone. Apps are some of the hottest download items out there, and that isn’t going to change any time soon.

These apps are all set to dominate the downloads in 2020.

Audible

What’s the last good book you read? Because if Audible has anything to say about it, you most likely listened to it.

Amazon’s audiobook titan has made a huge name for itself of late, leading not just an audiobook renaissance, but helping to get more people to experience books who might otherwise not be able to do so. They have the largest selection of audiobooks on the Internet, are always adding to their collection, and produce their own Audible Originals as well.

With more of us busier than ever, Audible might be the way to fit your favorite books into your commute, morning jog, or any time that suits you.

News Apps

Fake news is a real problem. So is people deciding to shut out their news intake altogether because they get too much news and feel overwhelmed? Thankfully, apps like the NY Times or Washington Post apps can connect you with great journalism wherever you go. Apps like Nwsty provide their users with a selection of the latest headlines, vetted for accuracy.

Wellness and Usage Apps

The apps are everywhere around us, infiltrating every aspect of our lives – and the apps know. Extreme phone usage is becoming a real problem for some users, which is why more and more are, in an ironic twist, turning to their phones to help them curb their phone usage.

The trick?

To download apps that help track and manage phone usage.

After all, as the saying goes, the first step toward addressing a problem is admitting that you have one in the first place, and one of the most popular ways of doing that today is, you guessed it, with an app.

For example, there are apps such as an energy ring that shows your total energy level in a lit-up ring around your phone’s camera. It’s a nifty trick and can make your battery and phone usage that much more apparent. Even more direct are apps such as Desert Island, which “force” you to choose seven apps to use during the day, and hides the rest from view (though they aren’t deleted), and you can access them if you decide to do so.

Apps such as these can help you use your phone more responsibly.

Online casinos Apps

Once you’ve got the score on the latest sporting event, why not use that knowledge to your advantage to make a well-placed bet or two? Unibet’s Casino App allows those with a passion for sports and an inside track on the latest gambling action to gamble safer and smarter than ever before.

Unibet is one of the leading online casinos in the world. It is regulated in many countries and jurisdictions, adding to the safety and legitimacy of the site. It provides you with the latest information on your favorite sporting events, allowing you to bet with the intelligence and confidence you need to score. In addition, it offers many live dealer games, slots, and much more.

Coffee Meets Bagel

Dating is hard. So is finding a dating app that isn’t stale. Coffee Meets Bagel makes our list for offering something truly fresh – a focus on actual commitment and relationships. The site is populated by people who are looking for “something more,” and you’ll receive fresh matches every day.

Maybe you’ll even invite one of them out for coffee.

Messenger Kids

Children are becoming acquainted with the Internet earlier and earlier, which makes it necessary to invent safer messaging options. That’s just what Messenger Kids offers, allowing parents and children to message with ease and safety with kid-friendly settings.

Improve your phone usage with one or more of these vital apps for 2020 today.