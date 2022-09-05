Signify unveils its festive campaign ‘Smarter Generation ki smart lights’ with Sanya Malhotra

Ads

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, has unveiled its festive campaign ‘Smarter Generation ki smart lights’ for its Philips Smart Wi-Fi LED lighting range, featuring leading actor and Philips brand ambassador Sanya Malhotra.

The peppy 40-second film, conceptualized by Hashtag Orange features a catchy soundtrack and highlights the remarkable features of Philips Smart Wi-Fi LED lights, such as dimming, pre-set modes, voice and app control and 16 million color options to create the perfect ambience during the festive season. The TVC will play on primetime TV slots across leading general entertainment, movies and news channels across India, in addition to YouTube and social media channels.

The TVC begins with Sanya’s young cousin asking her what’s new this Diwali, to which Sanya responds by turning on the magic of Philips Smart Wi-fi LED lights. By tapping on the multiple color options on the WiZ app, she is able to transform the mood and ambience of the room completely, eliciting a sense of wonder from her young cousins who are dancing alongside her. She also shows them its multiple pre-set modes and smart dimming features. The film ends with a naughty twist, as Sanya uses the voice control feature to instantly change the colors of the room from party to Diwali scene, when their parents walk in.

Speaking about the new campaign, Nikhil Gupta, Head of Marketing & Integrated Communications and Commercial Operations, Signify Innovations India Limited said, “Smart lighting is a new yet rapidly growing category in India, with the demand driven by young consumers who prefer home devices that are smart, convenient and innovative. Our latest TVC highlights how smart LED lights can completely transform the ambience and mood of a room and the campaign tagline ‘Smarter Generation ki smart lights’ aptly positions the new Philips Smart Wi-fi LED lights as the perfect lighting option for the modern tech-savvy generation. We are the global leader in lighting and the film reiterates our technology leadership in the LED lighting segment.”

Ads

Commenting on the campaign, Amit Shankar- Co-Founder, Chief Creative Officer, Hashtag Orange said, “There couldn’t have been a better brief for Diwali than Philips Smart Wi-Fi LED lights. When we researched the product and all the offerings that come with it, our entire team got excited knowing the fact that these LED lights are Wi-Fi enabled with voice commands and have a customized Wiz app that lets you switch between millions of colours based on your mood. To showcase these lights, we decided to craft a film with a contemporary take on Indian festivities. We married choreography with the various functionalities of the lights which work wonderfully through voice and app control. We highlighted the playfulness of young members of the family and how well these smart LED lights could change the entire setting based on their various moods. For us at Hashtag Orange, we had a blast filming and editing this peppy, energetic and a truly Diwali film. Post this wonderful film, we have come to realize that when it comes to smart lighting, it has to be Philips.”