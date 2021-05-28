Those days are no more when the number of cores is the major key component of a processor to dominate everything from the entry-level to the high-end. These days you can find many cores for your money, and the Ryzen 5 3600 is a good example of that.

The 6-core, 12-thread processor, Ryzen 5 3600, is built using the new AMD chip Zen design. This chip will upgrade from a basic 3.6GHz clock to 4.2GHz, which ensures maximum playback speed, and you will have plenty of cores you can remove to take slack in production or creative programs.

To judge whether the Ryzen 5 3600 is still a good development by 2021, we need to go deeper and look at a few key things: What is the current processor in your system? How much improvement in your system can you expect from development? What would the future development plan look like once you have decided to improve? We have all the brief solutions for you in a short walkthrough below.

AMD is also a generous provider of the CPU sample we received for our Testing, which we discussed in the following sections. That said, this is not intended to update the processor itself. Instead, CPU performance statistics in our reviews show gains or losses seen while testing the same on different operating loads.

Need to change anything else in your system if you decide which features need to upgrade? If so, how much would that cost, and would it make sense? Which product will be most useful for development? What Testing justifies that Ryzen 5 3600 still best in 2021, and so forth. Finally, we have completed all of this to give you a vague idea of ​​what makes sense for 2021. You will also need the best motherboard for ryzen 5 3600 to get maximum performance.

TESTING OF RYZEN 5 3600

Although we look briefly at the performance statistics of the Ryzen 5 3600, this series is not intended to be a complete update. Instead, we aim to provide a meaningful understanding of how the processor works under the various operational loads. So, what is our reason for using the parts? Why choose the Ryzen 3 1300X as a competition to beat when the first-generation Ryzen 5 3600 Ryzen 5 1600? Why the outdated GTX 1060 is used as a GPU in all these benches guides you to buy Ryzen 5 3600.

The series aims to assist someone in selecting the components to be upgraded to make the most affordable options in the current context of high uncertainty, with rising silicon prices and ground chip shortages. It is known that the 3600 will be faster than the 1300X in every load you can imagine, but we aim to show in detail what one can achieve in this way instead of being “Fast.” Also, such a buyer may not have wanted to upgrade the GPU simultaneously as the CPU.

Features to be Noted

While the upgrade from the Ryzen 5 1600 to the Ryzen 5 2600 may have been a recurring one, the Ryzen 5 3600 is a considerable leap due to the build of Zen’s Zen 2. The switch removes the CPU from the 12nm production process to the process 7nm, which allows AMD to improve efficiency, improve commands per hour (or IPC), and increase clock speed. It makes this all-encompassing while sitting on the same Ryzen 5 2600’s 65W TDP, so from our perspective, Ryzen 5 3600 is the best choice in 2021.

Helping push performance continues to increases the memory available immediately in processor cores. AMD cracked the cache with 384KB for L1, 3MB for L2, and 32MB for L3 cache – the same as the one found on the Ryzen 5 3600X. That cache lump can affect system response and game performance; by compiling these following performances, we can say that this will go with you for a long so from our perspective, it is a good choice in 2021

The Ryzen 5 3600 also transitions to the X570 chipset, which supports the new PCIe 4.0 standard. This provides a significant bump on the bandwidth of PCIe SSDs and the latest AMD graphics card for Navi. However, for computer users who do not need other features of the X570 chipset, older motherboards are a thank-you way for the continued support of the Ryzen 5 3600 AM4 CPU type socket. On the other hand, upgrading from a PC with a Ryzen 1000-series processor can be as cheap and easy as just installing a new processor without replacing the required motherboard.

Market Value

The Ryzen 5 3600, with the Wraith Stealth cooler included, you can also save an extra $99 if you want to buy the CPU without a cooler. It still makes it one of the cheapest, newest, most mid-range processors on the market. It reduces the 3600X by a large gap but still offers the same set of features.

Speaking of Intel’s Core i5 Coffee Lake Refresh processors’ competition, the Ryzen 5 3600 keeps prices low for everyone except for the cheapest SKUs. It also offers more (except Core i5-9600k) clock speeds combined with Simithaneous Multithreading, which the Core i5 desktop chips feature simply does not support. All of that and a cooling solution make for a solid value package.

Comparison and Performance

The Ryzen 5 3600 has already put the 3600X to a questionable upgrade, though it is the performance of the Handbrake bench that has seen it offer a game close to the X variation. That said, performance is still strong. It trades with the 6-core / 12-thread Intel Core i7-8086K, takes you out of the Cinebench R15 multi-core test, and almost binds the single-core speed.

Another good piece of its functionality is efficiency. Due to the switch to a 7nm processor, the Ryzen 5 3600 controls a much lower power output under load than the Intel Core 7-8086K and Core i7-8700K, which hit 110.68W and 100.63W, respectively. Currently, the Ryzen 5 3600 has just pulled 86.17W off the wall in our test.

The Ryzen 5 3600 shows that its power is in the game performance is too good and to be noted. Launch All War: Warhammer II at 1080p on our testing system, using the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti; the Ryzen 5 3600 handles a minimum of 78fps and a maximum of 101fps. Those schools crushed the 8-core / 12-cable Intel Core 9-9900K, which cost more than double that. It even beats its three best siblings. In 4K in the same game, it loses the world to its siblings but mostly stays ahead of three of Intel’s three identical layers.

In Middle Earth: Shadow of War, a multiplayer game, Ryzen 5 3600 averages performance averages of 1080p and 4K are almost the same as those of Intel Core 9-990K, Core 7-8086K, Core 7-8700K, and even Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 9 3900X.

Final Thoughts

The Ryzen 5 3600 looks like a hot pick for high-performance gaming at $200. With 12 threads and 6 cores holding power up to Intel’s gaming lead and competing chips without a drawback or hassle, the middle-range Ryzen chip is no longer brought back to the consumer market as an entry-level option at a very low price. Instead, a formerly efficient runner gets unparalleled comparisons to product performance in the price bracket.

However, the Ryzen 5 3600 is about being able to take the throne despite the high price of the old chip, not only as the best CPU to play the latest games, So in our elections, Ryzen 5 3600 is still the best in the present time and for coming 2 years.