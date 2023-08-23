Short on Time? Choose Xiaomi for Memorable Last-Minute Raksha Bandhan Gifts for Your Sibling

Short on time? Xiaomi has curated a last-minute Raksha Bandhan gifting guide to save the day! Browse through a collection of handpicked tech wonders that capture the essence of Raksha Bandhan beautifully. From thoughtfully designed smartphones to smart lifestyle gadgets, you’ll find the perfect present to light up your sibling’s celebrations, even at the eleventh hour.

Xiaomi’s Raksha Bandhan Smartphone Marvels

Xiaomi 13 Pro:

The flagship smartphone, Xiaomi 13 Pro, is bound to amaze your tech-savvy and photography-enthusiast sibling. Powered by Leica’s superior optical technology, the smartphone delivers a pro-level smartphone photography experience with a triple camera setup featuring Leica optical lenses. It isn’t just the camera that steals the show. Xiaomi 13 Pro also comes coupled with premium features such as the latest Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2, a brilliant 120Hz WQHD+ AMOLED display for an immersive viewing experience, along with Xiaomi’s lightning-fast 120W Hypercharge technology making this an ideal fit as you tie the sacred thread of Rakhi.

Price and availability – MI.com & Amazon.in | INR 79,999*

Xiaomi 12 Pro:

Xiaomi 12 pro comes with the best-in-class features, starting with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which delivers lightning-fast performance to handle even the most demanding tasks with ease. Featuring a stunning 120 Hz 2K+ AMOLED display that delivers vibrant colours and deep blacks, makes it perfect for streaming videos, playing games, or editing photos. With a 50MP+50MP+50MP front-facing triple camera setup allowing you to take the ideal picture each and every time and 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge, the Xiaomi 12 Pro can charge from 0 to 100% in just 18 minutes. With a powerful processor, stunning display, immersive audio and advanced camera setup, the smartphone is a must-have for anyone who wants to take their mobile experience to the next level.

Price and availability – Mi.com & Amazon.in & Flipkart.com | INR 41,999 ( 8 GB + 256 GB) 44,999 (12 GB + 256 GB)

Redmi Note 12 Pro:

If you are looking for the best-in-class display, best-in-class camera, and best-in-class performance that also fits in your budget, then look no further. The ‘Redmi Note 12 Pro’ is the one for your sibling! This smartphone offers pro-level cameras with a 120Hz Pro AMOLED display and Dolby Vision, which delivers an incredible visual and audio experience. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G features the 50 MP Sony IMX766 camera sensor that captures more light and produces sharper images with great details in every lighting scenario. It features 67W Turbo Charge technology, which enables a full day’s charge in just 15 mins, and also comes with a massive 5000mAh battery to ensure all-day long juice for your sibling.

Price and availability – MI.com & Flipkart.com | INR 32,900 (amazon) or 28,999 (Website)

Redmi 12 5G:

This Raksha Bandhan, take your sibling’s experience to the next level with the Redmi 12 5G Powered by India’s first Snapdragon® 4 Gen 2 built on a flagship-level 4nm architecture. The Redmi 12 5G is a masterpiece of design and technology, bringing together the best of performance, efficiency, and flagship-grade crystal glass design. Your sibling can download heavy files ultra-fast, browse and stream high-definition content and indulge in immersive online gaming experiences at high speeds and on the go.

Price and availability – Mi.com & Amazon.in | INR 11,99 (4 GB + 128 GB), 13,499 (6 GB + 128 GB) 15,499 (8 GB + 256 GB)

Xiaomi’s Raksha Bandhan Smart Lifestyle Marvels

Xiaomi Pad 6:

Enrich your Raksha Bandhan moments with Xiaomi Pad 6 which is meticulously crafted to enhance content consumption, thanks to its stunning 11-inch display that boasts an impressive 2.8K high-resolution and an exceptional 144Hz Adaptive refresh rate. Tipping the scales at just 490 grams with a slim profile of only 6.51 mm, it is one of the thinnest tablets in the segment. Crafted in a stylish Unibody Metal design it is available in two stunning colour options: Graphite Grey and Mist Blue. The powerful processor of Xiaomi Pad 6 is designed to cater to the needs of the modern, mobile consumer and make it the ultimate companion for productivity while on the go.

Price and availability – Mi.com & Amazon.in | INR ₹26,999 (6 GB + 128 GB) + ₹28,999 ( 8 GB + 256 GB)

Redmi Watch 3 Active:

Celebrate the spirit of Raksha Bandhan with the perfect gift choice. The all-new Redmi Watch 3 Active encourages a healthier lifestyle presenting a thoughtful Rakhi gesture. It offers practically everything we expect from smartwatches priced under Rs 3000. It has health functions such as a heart-rate monitor, a stress monitor, SpO2, and a sleep tracker. There are also some extra (read: handy) features such as Theatre mode, Bluetooth calling, and SoS alert. The ability to provide your sibling more control over the UI and settings distinguishes the Redmi Watch 3 Active. Furthermore, they can sync messages and even the calendar, which technically decreases your phone’s screen time. Most importantly, the smartwatch can last 12 days on a single charge, which may be useful for your sibling. This gift truly embodies the essence of Raksha Bandhan- a bond of care and protection.

Price and availability – Mi.com

Combo Offer: Buy 1 Redmi Watch 3 Active and get 500/- off on 2nd Watch

Combo Offer: Buy Redmi Watch 3 Active and get 399/- off on Redmi Buds 4 Active

Mi Step Out Backpack:

Make this Raksha Bandhan memorable with a gift that combines fashion-forward elegance and functional versatility – the backpack. The backpack is an edgy combination of trendy elements and practical functionality. It will accompany you on all your adventures. This backpack has a 12l capacity and two zipper compartments for storing a notebook, exercise gear, travel supplies and other items. The 600D POLYESTER fabric design is multi-coated and water repellent, keeping your valuables safe whether you are on a brief trip or rushing through a commute. It comes in four different colours. You can choose from a variety of brilliant colours and stand out everywhere you go. This rucksack is great for a hands-free day because it has a water-resistant shell, a contra zipper, luminous pullers and adjustable shoulder straps. It is so light that you can take it with you all day.

Price and availability – Mi.com | ₹399 | Amazon | Flipkart

Redmi Buds 4 Active:

Gift your sibling the perfect blend of music and convenience. Redmi Buds 3 Active boasts improved bass and heightened acoustics thanks to expert tuning by the Xiaomi Acoustic Lab, giving a delightful listening experience for users globally. Each earbud includes a high-sensitivity microphone that helps to reduce ambient background noise disruptions, guaranteeing optimal speech quality for successful conversation even in noisy surroundings. Take a little rest, and then resume where you left off. The earphones now include Bluetooth 5.3 technology, which allows for lower power consumption, higher signal consistency, and greater interference resistance.. You can even go back and see where you last put it. The earbuds now have a sleek and sophisticated structural design that meets IPX4* water resistance standards. Whether you’re going outside or working out at the gym, you can be confident that they’ll always keep up with the task at hand.

Price and availability – Mi.com | ₹1399 | Amazon

Mi Electric Toothbrush T100:

The Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 is far more convenient than a manual toothbrush. The ultra-soft brush head and high-frequency vibration expedite cleaning while producing excellent results. The toothbrush provides a complete dental experience by effectively eliminating plaque and reaching the blind regions of the teeth. The Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 includes a uniquely built high-frequency motor. To produce up to 18,000 vibrations per minute, effectively removing germs, food particles, and stains with no effort. The brush head’s flexible, thin, pointed, and ultra-soft bristles are 93% thinner than normal nylon toothbrush bristles and cover only two tooth regions at a time for optimal brushing. The T100 electric toothbrush’s dual-pro brush modes allow you to brush in your favourite manner.

Price and availability – Mi.com | ₹699 | Amazon | Flipkart

Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2:

Elevate your Rakhi gifting with the innovative Mi Bedside Lamp 2. Its unique design and auxiliary heat dissipation ensure even light distribution. With a brightness range of 2 to 400 lumens, it’s perfect for cosy ambience or reading. Aligning with circadian rhythms, it soothes with a 2-lumen setting. Compatible with smart home setups, it’s a thoughtful Rakhi gift that brings boundless possibilities.

Price and availability – Mi.com | ₹2999 | Amazon | Flipkart

