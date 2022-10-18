Shopping Ka Bada Dhamaka is Live: Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Offers Exclusive Discounts on Blaupunkt TVs.

Flipkart is back with its most awaited, The Big Diwali Sale. The Six-day long sale starts 19th October and will continue till October –. As part of the sale, Flipkart consumers can get 10% instant discounts on Kotak Mahindra and SBI Bank cards along with easy EMI and Flipkart pay later offer. On the consumer’s demand, this sale will be offering up to 75% off on TVs and Appliances with an easy payback option, and The buyers will be able to purchase these eagerly anticipated TVs on Flipkart’s The Big Diwali Sale Specials with an introductory price starting at Rs 9,999/-. The Blaupunkt Fans can also purchase the 75-inches and recently launched QLED series with Google TV are also back in the sale with many more exciting deals in this Big Diwali Sale.

Blaupunkt TV, an audio-visual brand has recently launched next-gen high-performance three premium, QLED TV models, with Google TV in India. Packed with fully-loaded features, the TVs will be available in 50-inch TV priced at Rs 35,999/-, 55-inch TV is priced at just Rs 42,999/- and 65-inch cost at Rs 62,999/-, Featuring 60W speakers with Dolby Atmos support, the Blaupunkt Google TV provides 360- degree surround sound that will provide a theatre-like experience at home and will transform the living space. It also provides Far Field Voice Control with Google Assistant which you can switch on & operate your TV by giving voice commands.

The Blaupunkt Google QLED TV is one step ahead of any other entertainment box, making it easy and hassle-free for consumers to navigate and find their favorite trending movies based on their viewing habits, and shows with the press of a button. Google TV and its voice assistant feature offer an entirely new user interface that integrates every part of the smart experience onto a single, straightforward home screen. The QLED TV range is the perfect option for consumers because of its tailored suggestions, superior sound system, and best-in-class content viewing experience. Each TV unit has a QLED 4K display with 1.1 billion colors, HDR 10+, a 60-watt Dolby stereo box speaker with four installed speakers, and DTS TruSurround sound technology with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Digital Plus. To deliver a gorgeous look, all the models come with Allow stand, Bezel-less, and Air Slim design. It also has Bluetooth 5.0, Dual Band Wifi, and Google TV with Voice Assistant. The 50 inches and 55 inches come with a brightness of 550 Nits wherein 65-inches come with 600 nits.

The giant model of Blaupunkt, 75-inch 4K Smart TV is priced at Rs 84,999/-, bezel-less premium television is sleek and beautiful, featuring 4k resolution, a digital noise filter, and Google assistance. To enjoy a cinematic and rich sound, it has a 60W speaker output and has Android 10 Technology. Whether you’re watching your favorite movie or streaming the latest blockbuster, you’ll be able to enjoy an immersive viewing experience like never before as the luxurious TV is packed with features like Dolby Vision, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Atmos and DTS TruSurround sound technology, 6000 Plus Apps, Google Play Store with 500,000 Plus TV Shows. And it comes with a brightness of 550 nits, 2GB RAM, and 32GB ROM.

The Sale is also available on all the models of Blaupunkt 4K Smart TVs including 32-inch Cybersound LED Smart TV at Rs 9,999/-, 40-inch Cybersound LED Smart TV at Rs 14,999/-, 42-inch Cybersound 4K LED Smart TV at Rs 16,999/-, 43-inch Cybersound Ultra HD Smart TV at Rs 24,999/-, 43-inch Cybersound fully HD LED Smart TV at 16,999/-, 55-inch Cybersound LED Smart TV at Rs 32,999/-, 65-inch Cybersound 4K LED Smart TV at 49,999/- These models come with HDR to ensure that users enjoy every visual in sharp details and vivid colors. 2 speakers, a digital noise filter, and a 40-watt speaker output that supports Surround technologies, providing an immersive aural experience with deep surround sound.