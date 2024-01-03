Shape Bard’s Future: Google Seeks Your Input for 2024’s AI Assistant

Embracing the collaborative spirit of its AI development, Google is calling on users to shape the future of Bard, its powerful language model and AI assistant. Through a dedicated Reddit forum, Google is actively seeking user feedback and feature requests for Bard’s 2024 roadmap.

This initiative underscores Google’s commitment to building Bard in tandem with its user base. Bard, launched in late 2023, leverages the advanced capabilities of the Gemini Pro language model to tackle diverse tasks, from summarizing information to generating creative text formats. However, Google recognizes the importance of continuous improvement and user-driven innovation.

Community Craves Enhanced Control and Accessibility:

The Bard subreddit buzzes with suggestions for the AI’s future. A recurring theme is finer control over Bard’s “hallucination,” the tendency to generate creative yet potentially inaccurate information. Users envision tools to distinguish fabricated content from factual summaries, empowering them to navigate the information landscape with greater confidence.

Another fervent desire is the expansion of Bard’s multimodality. Currently, Bard interacts primarily through text. Users yearn for the ability to seamlessly integrate audio, video, and other formats, unlocking richer and more immersive experiences.

Accessibility also figures prominently on the wishlist. Many users advocate for a dedicated Bard app, similar to ChatGPT’s mobile offering, for convenient on-the-go access. This desire highlights the growing demand for AI assistants that seamlessly integrate into our daily lives.

A Glimpse into Bard’s Future:

Google isn’t sitting idly by. In response to user feedback, the team has announced Bard Advanced, an upgraded version powered by the next-generation Gemini Ultra language model. Bard Advanced promises enhanced capabilities and a reduced “hallucination” rate. Additionally, non-text modalities are slated for introduction in the near future, potentially fulfilling the community’s multimodal dreams.

Furthermore, Google Assistant with Bard (AWB) is in the works, aiming to integrate Bard’s intelligence directly into the familiar Assistant interface. This move signifies Google’s commitment to making Bard readily available through existing platforms, further bolstering its accessibility.

Shaping the Future of AI, Together:

Google’s call for user input marks a significant step towards a more democratic approach to AI development. By empowering the community to shape the future of Bard, Google hopes to not only refine its AI assistant but also foster a sense of ownership and collaboration.

As Bard evolves, it’s clear that Google envisions AI not as a solitary entity, but as a collaborative partner in information discovery, creative expression, and problem-solving. By harnessing the collective intelligence of its user base, Google is paving the way for a future where AI seamlessly blends with human ingenuity, driving innovation and progress across diverse fields.