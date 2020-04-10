Several good reasons to not doubt the Cloud

Whether one loves them or hates them; Google is simply too sleek and massive to ignore. That the Lloyds Banking Group recently signed up with Google Cloud for a five-year partnership is testament to what industry giants see in the future of cloud computing.

Looking for next-level quantum computing capabilities, an enterprise is migrating into the cloud for an array of benefits that legacy models have a hard time beating. Not only Google, but innumerable cloud companies now dot the landscape. Much like so many innovations that have shaped the trajectory of the tech arena over the last three decades, cloud computing faced initial hesitation from business, and for good reason. The legacy model of ownership of data (as in on-site possession) – predating yet entrenched during the 20th century – was a rough one for many businesses to overcome.

With modern business now increasingly looking to the cloud for answers and efficiencies, those days should be over for any business looking for a competitive edge and to get ahead as effectively as possible. Cloud storage is simply the modern version of what was previously known as ‘off-site secure document storage,’ but with significantly more space-age abilities. We’ve been contracting out secure storage when it really matters for decades; the modern cloud is, at least in part, the digital version – one that can render a formerly elite (and costly) service in an affordable and egalitarian way.

Quantum clouds and other benefits

Smaller concerns are often so busy trying to define their difference from corporates, that it can obscure some useful acknowledgement. With over 80 percent of global organisations in the cloud in some way, shape or form, it’s not merely a testament to the safety and facility of the cloud. These are often big corporates with huge resources to devote to stringent testing. They often have a heavy obligation to comply with data privacy and other laws, too. If they’re in the cloud, everyone can know that the cloud is safe, secure and enabling for commerce.

One of the primary benefits that enterprise is anticipating from the cloud lies in the arena of quantum computing. Especially for those with data lakes to paddle through, the prospect of vastly faster sorting and extrapolation sounds like heaven. That said, quantum computing’s benefits can as easily be enjoyed by smaller concerns. For example, SME IT firms like EC-MSP now as often deal with extrapolating the benefits of cloud computing as they do with straight cloud migrations. Indeed, seemingly small improvements derived of quantum computing can have a big impact on smaller concerns.

The way quantum computers attain their dazzling computing power is by linking quantum physics’ realities into processing power, making supercomputers. The “cloud” is fast becoming the “quantum cloud,” or rather quantum computing is presenting as the next level for cloud computing to manifest. There are essentially three current hopes around the quantum cloud, from business’ point of view:

First, the old and constant pursuit of business: greater productivity from enhanced internal efficiencies. An easier cloud and faster quantum processing make for quicker and thus happier, more effective employees.

Second, business intelligence is anticipated to make a quantum leap of its own, too. Accelerated business intelligence is more than the prospect of staying ahead of the competition: it’s defining the landscape. Such is the expectation from quantum clouds – there is almost an anticipation of prophetic abilities from quantum computing – yet those expectations will define the quantum cloud’s development and delivery, too, as we head towards a supercomputing future. For business, AI and Machine Learning (ML) will coalesce in the quantum cloud.

Third, quantum clouds are futuristic – only a minuscule percentage of businesses are aggressively investing in quantum cloud tech right now. However, they hope to glean an enviable competitive advantage and accelerated profitability by being the first in. By all rational and historical analysis, it’s most likely that they will. The results could in fact be profound; businesses willing to insist on and build cloud supercomputing power and intelligence might very well define business in the near future.

Cloud computing is a better social contract

The very same Lloyds that has just undertaken to spend an alarming amount of money with Google, has also recently pointed out that losses suffered by US firms from but a few days of a primary cloud service provider being offline would amount to around $15 billion, plus associated losses. That’s not going to happen but for force majeure, however, the figure is a dramatic indicator of just how mainstream cloud computing has become since 2018.

The business wisdom of shedding everything but the core is old school – it needs no fortification. Untold businesses over the years have contracted out all functions but their core function, only to greatly enhance their service or product offering, and profitability. A business’ IP and data might have seemed too sensitive once upon a time to ‘risk’ with third parties, but that is in complete contradiction to a core focus and the ability to get better and better.

Cloud-based quantum computing is still a nascent technology, but current key industries investing with intent include the finance, security and manufacturing sectors. These industries have spotted something valuable there, and everyone else would do well to do their own homework, too.

Quantum clouds are still off most budgets, but they’re appearing more regularly. Skills development around supercomputing in the cloud is increasing. The technology is complex, often expensive to research and develop, and sometimes to employ. Contained within these current restraints, however, is a picture of the kind of enhanced IT future that will manifest. The very complaints that typically greet tech then get to inform its development – tech will make itself applicable as a life choice – and the cloud and emerging quantum cloud are no exceptions.