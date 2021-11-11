Given how large the video game industry is, sometimes it feels like a new game gets released every day. Even if you are an avid gamer, you are bound to miss many releases. Some of them are borderline, not interesting, or you may be into a particular game at the time to pay attention to new titles.

Having said that, some upcoming video games are bound to make an impact significant enough to get noticed by pretty much everyone who enjoys gaming and follows the industry news.

Let’s take a look at 7 great video games that are just around the corner. You are bound to pick one or two from this list yourself.

Farming Simulator 2022

The fact that you can already see FS22 Mods speaks volumes about the popularity of Farming Simulator. Players are eagerly awaiting the next installment of a popular franchise that lets you forget real-life troubles and enjoy the experience of running your own farm.

On the surface, the game might seem simple, but it is that simplicity that often makes the game so fun and relaxing to play.

God of War Ragnarok

It was only a matter of time before Santa Monica announced the sequel to God of War, one of the best and most popular franchises PlayStation ever had.

Follow the story of Atreus and Kratos as they continue to go up against Norse gods and try to solve the mysteries of the world.

In case you decide to play Ragnarok, do not jump right in without finishing the previous game. Or, if you like, you can watch a summary of the story video on YouTube.

Elden Ring

Elden ring is, without a doubt, one of the most anticipated games. It should be similar to the likes of Dark Souls and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, though players expect to have an experience that is less forgiving than the Dark Souls games.

The release date is set for February 25, 2022, though given that the game was already delayed, the initial release date is not something really set in stone.

The gameplay itself should be one to win players over, but many are eager to see what the combination of George R.R. Martin (The Song of Ice and Fire) and Hidetaka Miyazaki (Souls series) will bring to the table in terms of writing.

Pokemon Legends

It seems like there is a new Pokemon game every other year or so, but the upcoming Pokemon Legends title for Nintendo Switch should blow its predecessors out of the water provided that the developers can live up to the expectations of the fans.

The concept of an open-world Pokemon game is not new, but giving it an atmosphere similar to Zelda: Breath of the Wild is already making Pokemon fans around the world eye the best deal for Nintendo Switch so that they can prepare for the Legends release.

Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter is another franchise that gained a lot of popularity in the west recently. The video game comes from Japan, and it continues to receive regular updates given how prominent this piece of media is.

Going on an adventure and slaying monsters in complicated and extended fights is a challenge, but the rewards you reap after winning a fight are worth it.

You can play solo or create groups with other players to take down the strongest monsters in the game.

In case you have not tried Monster Hunter before, the upcoming Rise title should be the perfect place to start, so keep an eye on when the game becomes available in your region.

Gran Turismo 7

It seems that racing games are not as popular as they used to be back in the day, but there are still plenty of players who enjoy them.

On March 4, 2022, PlayStation owners can expect to see Gran Turismo 7 that promises even more enjoyable gameplay and new features and game modes.

Also, do not fret if you still have not upgraded to PlayStation 5. Polyphony Digital, the game’s developers, confirmed that Gran Turismo would be released for both PS5 and PS4.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Borderlands 3 left the fans scratching their heads. The DLCs that followed the original game were received positively, but the core game suffered from certain issues, particularly its lackluster writing and story.

The negativity somewhat discouraged anticipation for the next project from Gearbox Software, but Borderland fans are optimistic about Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands as it promises to focus on one of the most beloved characters from the franchise.

A spin-off series should not have as much content as an AAA title, but it is important to note that quality is more important than quantity. Finally, since this particular installment is advertised as a successor to Borderlands 2: Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep, the optimism is understandable. After all, the Assault is often considered the best Borderlands DLC.