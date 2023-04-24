Sennheiser showcases its commitment to innovation; unveils new products and celebrate with industry in Mumbai

Sennheiser, the first choice for advanced audio technology that makes collaboration and learning easier, recently organized an event for the industry peers in Mumbai. The event provided a unique opportunity to interact with Sennheiser’s Global Steering Team and gain insights into the global strides that the brand is taking. As a part of the event, Sennheiser also gave a preview of its two new products – EW-DX which is the latest addition to its Evolution Wireless Digital family, and MCM, the first-ever Miniature Clip Microphones from Neumann, showcasing its commitment to innovation and advancement in the audio industry.

The cutting-edge Sennheiser EW-DX unveiled at the event is built to simplify professional workflows with its Digital UHF System, incorporating refined technologies and decades of research. With monitoring tools like Sennheiser’s Control Cockpit, Wireless Systems Manager, and Smart Assist app, users can manage their devices from anywhere. On the other hand, the Miniature Clip Mic (MCM System) by Neumann sets a new benchmark in electret capsules, capturing the natural sound of acoustic instruments with unparalleled quality and versatility.

The event was graced with the presence of Mr. Greg Beebe, Executive Vice President, Professional Audio, Sennheiser, along with Mr. Vince Tan, Vice President Sales APAC – Professional Audio, Sennheiser, and Mr. Vipin Pungalia, Country Manager and Director- Sales Pro audio, Sennheiser India. The Sennheiser team, along with their partners, shared new ideas, learned from each other, and discussed the latest developments in the field of audio technology.

“We are privileged to be a part of the vibrant audio community in India,” said Mr. Greg Beebe, Executive Vice President, Professional Audio, Sennheiser. “At Sennheiser, we firmly believe in the power of collaboration and constantly strive to push the boundaries in audio excellence. The unique needs and preferences of the Indian market inspire us to deliver innovative audio solutions that meet and exceed customer expectations. We are committed to our partnership with India and look forward to further enriching the audio landscape together.”

The event was not only about technology, but also about celebrating the spirit of music. Renowned Bollywood singer Aakriti Kakkar enthralled the audience with her performances, showcasing the power of Sennheiser’s audio solutions in delivering outstanding sound experiences.

As a brand with a legacy spanning over 75 years, Sennheiser is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology and superior sound experiences to its customers. The event in Mumbai was a testament to Sennheiser’s commitment to collaboration, innovation, and pushing the boundaries of audio excellence.