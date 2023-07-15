Sennheiser offers exclusive deals on premium products during the Amazon Prime Day Sale

Sennheiser, a German audio giant, today announced attractive deals across its range of premium audio products during the Amazon Prime Day Sale. Exclusively available on Amazon, the sale starting today will offer customers an opportunity to get hands-on on Sennheiser’s range of bestselling audio products such as Sennheiser MKE 200, Sennheiser XS Lav, Sennheiser HD 280 PRO, Profile USB microphone, Sennheiser Professional Audio HD 25 Plus , Sennheiser XS-1 and Sennheiser E835 Vocal Microphone.

Built for podcasters, streamers, and gamers, the recently launched Sennheiser Profile USB microphone (Base set) is available at an irresistible price of INR, 7,490 and Profile USB microphone (Streaming set) at INR 12,875. The Profile USB Microphone is where performance meets accessibility. Featuring a cardioid condenser capsule, this USB-C powered microphone puts audio quality and design above all else. Created for Podcasting and Streaming, the Profile has three fundamental controls; Gain Control to adjust the level of the microphone, Mix Control to balance the microphone with your device audio, and Volume Control to set your headphone monitoring level.

Meticulously crafted to deliver the best sound quality, the Sennheiser Professional Audio Xs-1 Dynamic Xlr Unidirectional Cardioid Microphone will be available at an exciting price of INR 2,190. This versatile new microphone provides professional live sound for those getting started, thanks to its great feedback rejection and silent mute switch for flexibility and control. XS 1 comes in an all-metal housing and therefore is a reliable companion on any stage. As a singer, presenter, or entertainer, one can count on the renowned Sennheiser live sound.

Built to deliver the best sound quality, the Sennheiser MKE 200 will be available at an exciting price of INR 5,319. A great mic can overcome the poor sound from built-in mics and transform video with high-quality audio. Easy to use and tough enough for creative adventures, Sennheiser’s MKE 200 is the ideal present to help your loved one step up their audio game. The microphone has built-in wind protection and integrated shock absorption to make it as compact as possible.

Sennheiser, MKE 200 Mobile kit, will be available at an exciting price of INR 7,499, designed for vloggers and content creators on the move, the MKE 200 Mobile Kit includes Sennheiser’s MKE 200 directional on-camera microphone and Smartphone Clamp, as well as the Manfrotto PIXI Mini Tripod. The MKE 200 features a built-in windscreen and shock mount to help reduce handling noise while the Smartphone Clamp allows for both portrait and landscape orientation.

XS Lav mobile omnidirectional condenser microphone is the perfect companion for enhanced dialogue applications and is now available at an attractive price of INR 2,849 and XS Lav C Type at INR 3,290. The Sennheiser XS Lav is an ideal choice for content creators, YouTubers, vloggers, or customers looking to enhance their home videos. With its high-quality sound and ease of use, this microphone helps take the audio experience a notch higher.

Sennheiser HD 280 PRO wired over-ear headphones are expertly crafted to meet the demands of professional environments such as home and recording studios. These headphones will be available at a special offer price of INR 6,490, allowing audio enthusiasts and professionals to experience high-quality audio at an affordable price. Don’t miss the chance to upgrade your audio game with Sennheiser HD 280 PRO headphones!

Ideal for DJ, monitoring, podcasting and cameraman monitoring, the iconic and legendary Sennheiser HD25 headphone will be available for purchase at an offer price of INR 8,990. Due to their low weight and the option of one-ear listening, the HD 25 headphones are indispensable for mobile monitoring. The closed-back HD 25 are purpose-designed, professional monitoring headphones offering high attenuation of background noise.

Sennheiser E835 Dynamic Vocal Microphone, intended for Live show, on stage music, Singers, home recording, semi-pro studios, the e 835 is a solid choice for performers. Its extremely rugged construction and uncomplicated handling make the e 835 the first choice for rehearsal rooms, home recording or the stage. It has also become a top seller in its class everywhere that speech intelligibility is critical: lectures, presentations or conferences in auditoriums large and small alike. This microphone will be available at an exciting discount price of INR 5490.