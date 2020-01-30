Sennheiser launches its AMBEO 3D soundbar in India, priced INR 200,000

Sennheiser, a world leader in audio technology today announced the launch of its AMBEO soundbar in India. Priced at INR 199,990, Sennheiser said its AMBEO soundbar with its 5.1.4 sound and deep bass is the ultimate when it comes to offering the most realistic 3D sound effect which the company said is something that really needs to be heard to be believed.

Sennheiser, a world leader when it comes to developing audio devices said the AMBEO soundbar has been developed by sound specialists and the results are there for everyone to see. The company is promising a listening pleasure unlike any other with its new AMBEO soundbar which, it claims, delivers the most immersive listening experience for the user.

Perhaps the best part of it all is that it is a single soundbar that creates all the audio magic in your living room and won’t require you to install additional speakers around the room. The company said the single sound bar comes powered by 13 drivers and is backed by the newest virtualization techniques which again has been developed in collaboration with Fraunhofer IIS.

Sennheiser revealed the AMBEO soundbar has been designed to optimize the sound for the room it is placed in and will provide a rich and superior listening pleasure each time. The listening experience is going to be of the same high standards irrespective of whether its football match or a movie you are watching or its music that you are listening to.

The company further elaborated this is possible with its superior room calibration ability that optimises the sound based on the room as well as preferred seating arrangements. The soundbar is designed to adapt and optimizes the acoustics to fit into the environment it is placed in.

The AMBEO soundbar is also compatible with Dolby Atmos, MPEG-H and DTS:X while its incorporation of Upmix Technology ensures it is able to recreate stereo and 5.1 content in stunning 3D. The soundbar also comes with five sound preset modes – movie, music, sports, news and neutral. This, the company said allows the soundbar to suit a variety of scenarios and media types, with the soundbar adjusting the frequencies and 3D sound characteristics automatically to suit every scenario.

Connectivity options with the AMBEO soundbar include Google Chromecast, Bluetooth and HDMI eARC/CEC. besides, the soundbar also comes with three HDMI inputs, an optical audio port, and an AUX (RCA) input.

Plus, the soundbar also comes with an accompanying Smart control App that will allow you to adjust the acoustic settings via smart devices. Those include setting presets, making precise sound settings and so on with the equalizer along with the ability to select from three given AMBEO modes – light, standard and boost. The company said newer features will be added via over-the-air updates to the app.

The AMBEO soundbar can be purchased from AMBEO Experience Centers that the company has set up in various citing across India.