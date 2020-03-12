Send Faxes from MacOS – Desktop Faxing made easy

Sending a fax from a computer has never been easier. It is possible to send a fax from any computer running a macOS or any other desktop platform. If you need to send a fax immediately, you need an online fax service.

With online fax services, you can comfortably send faxes from iMac and other desktops. You no longer need a phone line, printer, paper and a traditional fax machine to send a fax.

With the rise of online fax services, most businesses are opting to use them for their convenience and save money. The ability to send faxes on a desktop revolutionises faxing since it saves time, space and is cheap.

To know how you can send faxes from macOS and other desktop platforms, please read on.

CocoFax – The best alternative to a fax machine

CocoFax is a great online fax service that lets you send faxes on iMacs and other desktops. CocoFax is a reliable faxing solution (source: Google Fax Free). You have the support of multiple faxing features with this service.

With this online faxing service you can mac fax post with ease. Millions of users trust CocoFax to send and receive faxes on their macs and desktops. Also, it has attracted the attention of international media outlets like Forbes.

What’s more besides supporting faxing on macOS and other desktop platforms, CocoFax supports smartphone platforms. So, you can send and receive a fax on your desktop, smartphone or tablet with ease.

1.1 What makes CocoFax the best faxing service for macOS and other platforms?

With CocoFax, your iMac, MacBook, and other desktops are transformed into high-end fax machines. The online faxing service comes with a handful of convenient features worth noting.

30-day free trial period

CocoFax comes with 30 days of the free trial once you signup for the service. What’s more, you get to choose your custom fax number for free with CocoFax.

Safe, secure and fast

CocoFax uses the latest encryption to ensure your fax is as safe as fax in the past. So, faxes will only be for your eyes and your recipient. Also, with Cocofax, you won’t have to wait to send a fax.

The service lets you sent fax instantly without any delay. This is possible since it uses the internet to sent faxes.

Reliable and reputable brand

With CocoFax, you have a reliable and reputable way of sending faxes. Using CocoFax, you get delivery notifications of send faxes including failure reports of undelivered faxes.

Lifetime storage

CocoFax automatically archives all the sent and received files. Unlike most online fax services that store the last 200 faxes, CocoFax stores everything. So, CocoFax gives you a neat way to store your faxes online.

Value for money

The premium package is $9.99 per month and supports up to 400 pages of faxes. Most other online fax services provide between 200 and 300 pages per month and are much more expensive.

Even when you exceed these pages, the additional charge per page is reasonable.

1.2 Sending faxes from macOS|desktop made easy using CocoFax

CocoFax lets you send faxes on your Mac using its website or your email. Below are the things you need to send and receive faxes on your Mac:

Mac computer

CocoFax account

Fax number

To send faxes on your Mac, follow these steps shown below.

Step 1: Register for a CocoFax account. You will get a 30-day free trial period and a free fax number of your choice.

Step 2: You can compose and send faxes on your CocoFax dashboard or email client. Follow the guidelines below to send faxes depending on the platform you are using.

If using a web browser, log into your CocoFax dashboard. Here, click ‘New Fax’. Fill in the ‘To’ field with the destination fax address in the pop-up window.

Fill the ‘Subject’ that will appear as a note on top of the fax. Next, compose the cover page of the fax which will appear as the first page. You can also upload files and CocoFax will merge them into one file.

When done, click Send. CocoFax will send you a confirmation notification shortly.

To send a fax using your email client, you need an email account and CocoFax account. Since emails do not support faxing, CocoFax acts as the translator of the two.

In your email account create a new email. In the ‘To’ field provide the recipient fax number followed by @cocofax.com e.g. 123456@cocofax.com.

Next, fill in the subject field if you want a note to appear at the top of the fax. Compose the cover page of the fax in your email body. Also, attach the files you want to send.

When done, click the Send button. CocoFax will receive your fax then translate it into format before sending it to the recipient. You receive an email notification regarding the delivery of the fax.

Conclusion

With CocoFax, you can send faxes from a Mac computer easily without any delay. If you constantly send faxes, then try CocoFax and its 30-day trial period. Take advantage of the trial period to try this service.