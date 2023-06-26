Benq ScreenBar Plus Monitor Light Review – A gift you can give to your eyes!

In today’s digital age, the need for an optimal workspace has become paramount, not just for the creative professionals, but for all those whose lives revolve around the glowing screens. Be it the graphic designers, software engineers, or digital artists, the workspace needs to be not just efficient, but also healthy. The right lighting can make a world of difference in productivity and even well-being, which is where the BenQ ScreenBar Plus comes into play. But does it live up to its hype? In this comprehensive review, we delve into this intriguing piece of technology, examining its design, usability, performance, variants, and value for money, to determine whether it really is the ultimate desk lamp for the modern professional.

Design and Features

The BenQ ScreenBar Plus is an embodiment of modern innovation aimed at enhancing your workspace’s aesthetic and functionality. This unique desk lamp stands out from its peers, promising to revolutionize your workstation in terms of lighting. It is designed in an asymmetrical pattern which is not only pleasing to the eye, but also remarkably utilitarian. This innovative structure allows the lamp to save desk space by directing the light output downwards, ensuring it stays off your eyes and the screen, therefore minimizing potential distractions or eye strain.

The lamp’s compactness is another aspect that merits attention. With its minimal footprint, the ScreenBar Plus doesn’t encroach on your valuable desk space. It is designed to co-exist with your existing setup rather than disrupt it, paving the way for an organized and clutter-free work environment.

Furthermore, the power source of the lamp is a standard USB, enabling it to be easily integrated with your workstation. The absence of a requirement for a separate power outlet adds to the convenience and usability of this lamp.

One of the most striking features of the BenQ ScreenBar Plus is the quality of light it emits. It diffuses a bright, evenly distributed light that is soft on the eyes, making it a remarkable improvement over the traditional, often subpar, desk lamps that tend to produce uneven and harsh lighting. With the ScreenBar Plus, you’re ensured a workspace that is brilliantly lit without compromising on comfort or aesthetic appeal.

Usability and Compatibility

The BenQ ScreenBar has been thoughtfully engineered to incorporate simplicity and versatility in its design. One of its significant features is its easy attachment mechanism. The lamp, with the assistance of a counterweight clamp, can be effortlessly affixed to the top of your monitor. This characteristic eliminates the need for complicated installation processes or tools, making it a user-friendly lighting solution for your workspace.

In addition to its easy installation, the ScreenBar provides you with the ability to adjust light intensity and temperature, giving you full control over the ambiance of your workspace. With its adjustable settings, you can seamlessly toggle between different light intensities and temperatures to suit your mood or the task at hand, thus ensuring that your lighting is always optimal for your productivity and comfort.

One of the defining aspects of the ScreenBar is its broad compatibility. It has been designed to fit on a multitude of monitors, making it an adaptable lighting solution for diverse workspaces. Whether you’re working on a sleek, modern monitor or a bulkier, traditional one, the ScreenBar can effortlessly be a part of your workstation.

The ScreenBar comes equipped with a desktop dial, serving as the control center for the light. The dial is not just aesthetically pleasing but also highly functional, making the adjustment of light conditions a swift, hassle-free task. Whether you need to dim the lights for a relaxed ambiance or brighten the space for focused work, the dial enables quick adjustments to cater to your lighting needs effectively.

Performance

The performance of the BenQ ScreenBar deserves applause, living up to and even exceeding expectations. Among its standout features is its adherence to the American National Standard Practice for Office Lighting. This set of standards guides the design of workplace lighting for optimal productivity and comfort, and the ScreenBar fits the bill perfectly. It can adjust up to a maximum of 500 lux of light, providing just the right amount of illumination without being overwhelming.

One particularly noteworthy feature is the ScreenBar’s capacity to automatically adjust its light intensity and color temperature. This smart feature allows it to align seamlessly with the ambient lighting conditions of your workspace. By maintaining a balance between the screen’s light and the surrounding light, it effectively minimizes eye strain, creating a healthier and more comfortable work environment. This thoughtful incorporation of technology sets the ScreenBar apart from ordinary desk lamps.

Furthermore, the ScreenBar holds a certification declaring it free from blue-light hazards. Excessive blue light exposure is known to disrupt sleep patterns and cause eye discomfort, making this feature essential for a healthy workspace. The lamp also complies with non-flicker regulations in LED lighting. Flickering lights can lead to headaches and eye strain, and the ScreenBar’s commitment to providing a stable, non-flickering light source adds yet another layer to its already impressive performance. In sum, the ScreenBar’s impressive suite of features and exceptional performance set a high standard for workspace lighting solutions.

Price and Value

Priced at ₹ 12,990, the BenQ ScreenBar Plus might initially appear to be a substantial investment. This could be a potential deterrent for some prospective buyers. However, when you take into account its transformative impact on the workspace, especially for creative professionals, the value becomes evident. Its unique role in converting any workstation into an evenly, beautifully illuminated space is unrivalled by conventional desk lamps. Despite its price, the long-term benefits and enhanced productivity it offers make it a worthwhile investment.

Final Verdict

The BenQ ScreenBar Plus is more than just a lamp; it is an intelligent lighting solution that enhances your workspace and contributes to your productivity. Its thoughtful design, adjustable features, and high performance make it a compelling addition to any professional setup. Despite the initial investment, the value it adds to your workspace makes it a worthwhile purchase.