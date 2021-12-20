Did you know that the right appliances can help you save big on your power bill? During the holiday season, many of us are hoping to use seasonal discounts to purchase new appliances. It’s easy to get excited shopping with all the discounts available at this time of year but there is a downside too… appliances take up a lot of energy and easily run up your power bill! So it’s important to know how to shop for the most energy-efficient appliances your budget will allow.

We’ve come up with a list of the top 5 tips that you can use to choose the best energy-saving appliances for your home. Check out our list for some easy tips that will allow you to save on your power bill!

Money-Saving Coupons

If you’re looking to buy any of the appliances on our list, don’t forget to shop with a coupon code. Shopping with an online coupon code is an easy way that you can save on the purchase of any household appliances. You just need to find an online retailer that offers free coupon codes.

Zoro offers promo codes that will help you save on 1,000s of name brand products. Follow this link to enjoy your own money-saving coupon codes: https://www.bravodeal.com/coupon-code-zoro.html

Our Top 5 Tips

Read the Label

When purchasing a new appliance you should always check the energy label first. Energy labels are descriptions given to consumer appliances that give you insight into how much energy that appliance consumes. They also let you know the appliance stacks up in comparison to other appliances. Two appliances of the same size might have completely different energy ratings!

The easiest way to save on your power bill is to shop for appliances with the highest energy rating your budget will allow. While the cost might be bigger up front, you’ll quickly earn it back through savings on your energy bill.

Size Matters

The general rule of thumb is that the bigger the appliance, the more energy it will consume. So when you’re shopping for your next appliance, make sure you buy only the size you actually need. If you purchase a large dishwasher but never manage to fill it all the way, you’ll be wasting energy and money!

Stop leaving appliances on standby

When you’re out shopping for a new dishwasher or laundry machine, standby might seem like a convenient option. But you could be wasting hundreds of dollars a year by taking advantage of this option! This is especially a problem with consumer electronics such as smart TVs and speakers. If you want to save on your power bill, avoid leaving your appliances on standby or purchasing appliances that don’t have that option so you don’t get tempted.

Consider purchasing a dishwasher

A dishwasher might seem like a convenience but it can actually save you money. It may be hard to believe but dishwashers are actually the greener choice as they use less water and require less electricity to heat the water required for cleaning. So the next time you’re hoping to lower your power bill a bit, skip the handwashing and go for the dishwasher instead!

Reduce your energy consumption

It doesn’t matter how efficient your appliances are if you don’t reduce your energy consumption. For instance, wet appliances such as dishwashers and washing machines can account for up to 15% of the energy consumption of the average household. Reducing your use of these appliances can add up to serious savings on your energy bill.

You should always make sure you’re never running half loads of the washing machine or dishwasher either. Not only is this a waste of water, but it will considerably increase your power bill too!