Save Big on Independence Day: Xiaomi India Announces Exciting Offers on Smartphones & AIoT Products

Get ready for an unforgettable Independence Day celebration with Xiaomi India’s highly anticipated ‘Independence Day’ Sale! As the country’s most trusted Smartphone X AIoT brand, Xiaomi India is proud to announce this shopping extravaganza, exclusively on Mi.com from August 4th to August 9th, 2023. With a plethora of incredible deals and offers, customers can enjoy substantial savings on Xiaomi’s best-in-class products, including the latest Smartphones, Smart Televisions, Smart Home devices, and an array of AIoT ecosystem gadgets.

Through the day, Xiaomi India will be running various activities on the Mi Store App, Mi.com and the brand’s social media platforms. At the daily 11 AM Parade, consumers will be able to avail never-before offers on best-selling products for an hour. In addition, during the Rush Hour at 12 PM and 6 PM, there will be hourly price drops on select products. Lastly, consumers will stand a chance to get products at a price as low as INR 77 daily at 4 PM. With the ‘Tri-Color Challenge’ photography contest, consumers have to make a collage of photos with their Xiaomi or Redmi Smartphones to form the tricolour of the flag and get their hands on the brand’s flagship Xiaomi 13 Pro.

Unlock the freedom of premium design on your smartphones, stylish watches, and immersive entertainment with Xiaomi’s latest launches. During the special sale on Mi.com, you can explore the newly launched Redmi 12 Series, offering top-notch performance and an attractive design at a net effective price of INR 8,999/-*. Adding more cheer to the Independence Day celebration, Xiaomi is also launching a new variant of the Redmi Note 12 Pro, powered by 12G RAM and 256GB storage during the Independence Day Sale, at a starting price of INR 24,999/-*. Stay connected and stylish with the Redmi Watch 3 Active, featuring smart functionality and a sleek design starting from just INR 2,999/- *. Not only that, experience the wireless audio freedom with the Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones 2, providing an immersive sound experience at a compelling price of INR 1,999/-. For captivating visuals and smart entertainment, the Xiaomi Smart TV X Series awaits you, starting from INR 26,999/- *.

Mark your calendars and immerse yourself in an unforgettable shopping experience during Xiaomi India’s ‘Independence Day’ Sale. Don’t miss out on these engaging activities and special deals. Head over to Mi.com and celebrate India’s Independence Day with remarkable savings!

Offer Chart:

S.No Product Selling Price Discount Offer* Xiaomi and Redmi Smartphones 1 Xiaomi 12 Pro (8GB+256GB) 44,999 5,000 39,999 2 Xiaomi 12 Pro (12GB+256GB) 49,999 7000 42,999 3 Redmi Note 12 5G (4GB+128GB) 16,999 2000 14,999 4 Redmi 12C (4GB+64GB) 8,999 1300 7,699 Xiaomi and Redmi Smart Televisions 1 Xiaomi X65 2023 Edition 61,999 3,000 58,999 2 Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro 55 47,999 2,500 45,499 3 Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 13,999 4,250 9,749 Xiaomi and Redmi Ecosystem Portfolio 1 Redmi Buds 4 Active 1,399 200 1,199 2 Xiaomi Grooming Kit Pro 2,499 200 2,299 3 Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2 2,999 300 2,699

*Including bank offers

**Note: The instant discount offer is subject to terms and conditions. For more details, please refer to the official Xiaomi India website.