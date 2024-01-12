Satechi’s 145W GaN Charger Redefines Travel Charging at CES 2024

January 12, 2024
James Miller
2 Min Read

Satechi has made a notable splash at CES 2024 with its latest offering, the 145W USB-C 4-Port GaN Travel Charger, marking a significant stride in the realm of charging technology. This device stands out with its remarkable combination of power and convenience, a trait eagerly anticipated by tech enthusiasts and professionals alike. Let’s delve into the specifics and highlight the key features that make this charger a game-changer in the industry.

Key Highlights

  • Power Delivery and Port Configuration: The charger boasts an impressive 145W total power output, supported by two USB-C PD 3.1 ports and two USB-C PD 3.0 ports. When a single device is connected, Ports 1 and 2 can output up to 140W, while Ports 3 and 4 can deliver up to 45W.
  • Smart Power Distribution: This feature ensures efficient power management, adjusting wattage as new devices are connected, thereby optimizing the charging process for each connected device.
  • Innovative GaN Technology: Utilizing Gallium Nitride technology, the charger remains compact and lightweight. This innovation not only reduces the size but also effectively prevents heat build-up, ensuring safety and efficiency.
  • Travel-Friendly Design: A significant advantage of this charger is its travel-friendly design, which includes four interchangeable international adapters (EU/AU/UK/US) and a mesh carrying bag, catering to the needs of global travelers.
  • Wide Device Compatibility: This charger is capable of powering a range of high-powered devices, including Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro and various other USB-C PD devices, making it universally compatible and versatile.

Innovative Features

  • Powerful Charging Capabilities: The charger’s ability to deliver up to 140W through its USB-C PD 3.1 ports positions it as a powerful charging solution, ideal for high-demand devices like laptops and tablets.
  • Smart Technology: Equipped with intelligent power distribution, the charger optimizes power allocation to connected devices, ensuring efficient and safe charging.
  • Compact and Travel-Ready: The inclusion of interchangeable international adapters and a convenient carrying case underscores its travel-friendly nature, making it a must-have accessory for global travelers.

Global Compatibility and Safety

Satechi’s charger not only supports a wide range of devices but also incorporates GaN technology to keep the charger compact and cool, ensuring safety and durability.

The Satechi 145W USB-C 4-Port GaN Travel Charger stands out at CES 2024 as a highly versatile, powerful, and travel-friendly charging solution. Its innovative features, combined with its safety and compatibility aspects, make it a top choice for tech enthusiasts and professionals globally.

James Miller

James Miller