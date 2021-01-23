Saregama has launched a new Bluetooth speaker targeted towards children called Carvaan Mini Kids. As the name suggests, the device is specially designed for kids aged between 2-9 years. It comes pre-loaded with rhymes, stories, and learning topics, both in Hindi and English. Priced at INR 2990 on Amazon India, let’s find out more about the new Carvaan Mini Kids.

Design, Features, and Specifications

In terms of design, the new kids’ version looks much like the Carvaan Mini. It weighs just 250 grams and comes in a single size with dimensions 11cmx8cmx4cm. The Saregama Carvaan Mini Kids features a compact shape and form factor so kids can carry it with no issues whatsoever. Besides, it’s rather easy to use, so kids would not require help from parents or elders to operate the speaker. Also, it does not require an internet connection to play songs or rhymes so that children can enjoy an uninterrupted listening experience.

The Saregama Carvaan Mini kids offer 4 dedicated modes – Rhymes, Stories, Learning, and Mantras. This allows children to easily select the mode as per their moods and needs. The Rhymes mode offers over 80 classic English and Hindi rhymes like Humpty Dumpty, Mary had a Little Lamb, Ringa Ringa Roses, Jack and Jill, and many more.

The Stories mode includes over 300 stories in English and Hindi like Akbar and Birbal, Fairy Tales, Mythology, and more. In Learning mode, kids can learn phonetics, Days of the week, Months of a Year, Numbers, Tables, etc. Besides, there’s a new feature called Loop which lets kids listen to their favourite song or rhymes on repeat.

As for connectivity, the Carvaan Mini Kids supports Bluetooth. It also comes with AUX and USB ports, as well as a 3.5mm jack. Talking about the battery, the portable speaker can easily deliver 5-6 hours of playback once fully charged.

Wrap Up

The Carvaan Mini Kids could be a perfect gift for your kids, as it would not only keep them entertained – but also educate them. Priced at under Rs. 3,000, this portable speaker for kids would certainly be a good purchase because of the sheer amount of features on offer.