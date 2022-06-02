Samsung’s Consumer Loyalty Program ‘Samsung Home’ is Back on Amazon & Flipkart

Samsung, India’s largest and most trusted consumer electronics brand, brings back its unique consumer loyalty program ‘Samsung Home’, in association with Amazon and Flipkart. This program has been designed to reward Samsung loyalists by offering them affordability benefits and acknowledging their preference for Samsung products.

Under ‘Samsung Home’ program, consumers buying any Samsung Galaxy or consumer durable product can avail 5% off up to INR 2,500 while buying second and subsequent Samsung products till 30th September, 2022. This offer on second and subsequent purchase can be availed on Samsung televisions, air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machine, and dishwashers.

‘Samsung Home’ program is available on both Flipkart and Amazon. Consumers who bought any Samsung product on Flipkart on or after April 21st, 2022 can avail this offer. Consumers who bought Samsung products on or after May 18th, 2022 on Amazon can also avail this offer.

“Samsung Home program recognises Samsung brand loyalists across the country and incentivises them for trusting the brand and choosing Samsung products. This program is an opportunity for the consumers to renovate their living space as per their taste and upgrade it with premium technology. The program is applicable on a wide array of products and through this, we are confident to address the evolving needs and demands of our customers,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

How to avail the ‘Samsung Home’ loyalty program-