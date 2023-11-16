Samsung SSD T5 EVO Expands Capacity Frontier to 8TB, Spearheading Portable Storage Innovation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a world leader in advanced memory technology, today announced the launch of the T5 EVO, its latest portable SSD that expands the boundaries of storage capacity to an astounding 8TB. This groundbreaking achievement marks a significant leap forward in the portable storage landscape, empowering users to carry their entire digital world with them without sacrificing performance or portability.

Key Highlights:

Samsung unveils the T5 EVO, a portable SSD offering up to 8TB of storage, the largest capacity in the market.

The T5 EVO delivers ultra-fast transfer speeds and compact design, making it ideal for content creators and professionals.

The drive features AES 256-bit encryption for data security and is protected against drops of up to two meters.

The T5 EVO’s 8TB capacity caters to the ever-growing demands of content creation and professional workflows, enabling users to store vast amounts of high-resolution photos, videos, and large files without the limitations of traditional storage solutions. This immense capacity translates to the ability to store over 2 million 3.5-megapixel photos, 1.8 million 4-megapixel music files, or 3,500 2-gigabyte videos on a single drive.

Speed and Performance That Keep Pace

Despite its exceptional storage capabilities, the T5 EVO maintains Samsung’s commitment to exceptional performance. The drive delivers sequential read and write speeds of up to 540 MB/s and 500 MB/s, respectively, making it up to 3.8 times faster than external hard drives. This translates to seamless file transfers, quick application loading, and a smooth overall user experience.

Compact Design and Robust Protection

The T5 EVO embodies Samsung’s expertise in crafting compact and durable storage solutions. The drive measures a mere 95mm x 40mm x 17mm and weighs just 102 grams, making it effortlessly portable and easily stowed away in a pocket or bag. Additionally, the T5 EVO is protected against drops of up to two meters, ensuring data integrity even in the event of accidental mishaps.

Data Security at the Forefront

Samsung prioritizes data security with the T5 EVO, incorporating AES 256-bit encryption that exceptional performance. Users can easily password-protect their data with the included Samsung Portable SSD Software, ensuring that their valuable files remain confidential.

Availability and Pricing

The Samsung T5 EVO is available in a range of capacities, including 2TB, 4TB, and the groundbreaking 8TB option. The drive is compatible with a wide range of devices, including PCs, Macs, smartphones, and tablets, making it a versatile solution for various needs. Pricing starts at $190 for the 2TB model, $350 for the 4TB version, and $650 for the 8TB variant.

Samsung’s T5 EVO marks a significant milestone in the evolution of portable storage, offering unprecedented capacity, exceptional performance, and robust protection in a compact and lightweight design. With its ability to cater to the demanding needs of content creators and professionals, the T5 EVO redefines the boundaries of portable storage and sets a new standard for data mobility.