Samsung Rolls Out AI Features to Older Galaxy Phones

Samsung is making significant strides to bridge the feature gap between recent flagship phones and older Galaxy devices. The company has begun rolling out select AI-powered features from its Galaxy AI suite to some older smartphones and tablets. This move brings exciting new capabilities to a wider range of Galaxy users.

Key Highlights

Samsung updates previous-generation Galaxy phones with AI upgrades.

Features like Object Eraser and Photo Remaster debut on older devices.

One UI 6.1 update is pivotal to new feature compatibility.

Update targets Galaxy S23 series, recent foldables, and select tablets.

Expanded Feature Availability

Previously exclusive to the latest Galaxy S24 series, Samsung’s Galaxy AI features are starting to enhance the user experience on older devices. Owners of supported Galaxy phones and tablets will be delighted to discover tools like:

Object Eraser: Eliminate unwanted objects from your photos with surgical precision.

Photo Remaster: Automatically optimize and improve the detail and clarity of images.

Circle to Search: Isolate items on screen for effortless internet searches (akin to Google Lens).

These tools bring a breath of fresh air and a sense of modernity to older Galaxy devices. Importantly, the features rely on Samsung’s One UI 6.1 software update, which has begun its rollout.

Which Models Are Supported?

Currently, the One UI 6.1 update containing portions of the Galaxy AI suite is primarily confirmed for the following devices:

Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 Ultra

Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Tab S9 series

It’s worth noting that Samsung could extend the availability of these features to even older devices over time. This would significantly enhance the lifespan of many popular Samsung Galaxy phones and tablets.

AI-Powered Upgrades

The introduction of Galaxy AI elements to older devices signifies Samsung’s willingness to improve older Galaxy models long after their initial release. This strategy aligns with a growing industry-wide focus on extending the usable life cycle of smartphones. For consumers, gaining these AI features feels like an unexpected bonus for their existing devices.

Technical Details

The NPU Factor: Briefly mention the Neural Processing Unit (NPU) on Galaxy devices and how it’s instrumental to the AI features being rolled out. This helps readers understand how the technology works.

Software Requirements: Clarify whether users might need to update Gallery and other Samsung apps separately to access the new AI features, even if they’ve received One UI 6.1.

Feature Examples

Real-World Use Cases: Provide 1-2 examples of how these AI features are used practically. For instance: “With Object Eraser, users can easily remove distracting background elements from vacation photos.” “Photo Remaster is ideal for reviving details in older, low-resolution images.”



Samsung appears committed to providing valuable feature updates to a wider range of Galaxy devices. This is an encouraging sign as the company aligns itself toward more sustainable practices and better long-term value for consumers. While it remains to be seen how far back in its device lineup Samsung will extend the feature set, the initial rollout has set a positive precedent.