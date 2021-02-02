Samsung has a new smartphone to offer first-time phone buyers in India – the Galaxy M02. This comes across as an entry-level phone with extremely basic specs and features but still makes for a decent package considering that it will sell for just Rs. 6,999. The Galaxy M02 will be replacing the M01 and is the second smartphone in Samsung’s M0 series.

Samsung Galaxy M02 detailed specs:

The M02 offers a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a waterdrop notch at the top. Bezels are a bit on the thicker side all around going by today’s standards, more so for the bottom edge where there is quite a bit of it. The phone otherwise measures 9.6 mm and has a bit of heft as well, tipping the scales at 206 grams.

Under the hood, there is the MediaTek processor though Samsung is yet to specifically mention the processor type. Nonetheless, the phone comes with two memory size options – 2 GB and 3 GB though for either models, there is 32 GB of native storage available. Should you need more storage, you can do so via a microSD card.

On the rear, you will find a dual-lens camera arrangement comprising of a 13 MP primary camera and a 2 MP macro shooter. For selfies, there is a 5 MP camera on the front. The phone runs Android 10 right out of the box, with the company’s One UI running on top. For power, there is the rather beefy 5000 mAh battery that should keep things running for more than a day comfortably.

For connectivity, the M02 boasts of Bluetooth 4.2, 4G LTE, and Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/. There is the 3.5 mm headphone jack as well, as is a micro USB 2.0 port.

Price and availability:

The Galaxy M02 range starts at Rs. 6,999 and comes in shades of Black, Grey, and Red. The company is, however offering an introductory price of Rs. 6,799 for a limited time. The phone can be bought via Amazon.in as well as the Samsung online store along with other offline retail partners all over the country.