Samsung Introduces Eco-Friendly Accessories for Galaxy S24 Series

Samsung has recently unveiled a new range of eco-friendly accessories for its Galaxy series, including the latest Galaxy S24, in a bid to enhance sustainability and add a unique touch to its devices. These accessories, launched in collaboration with accessory maker Slash B Slash, are part of Samsung’s broader initiative to make its products and operations more environmentally friendly.

Key Highlights:

Eco-Friendly Materials: Accessories are made using over 40% Post Consumer Material (PCM), incorporating recycled plastic and vegan leather.

Broad Collection: The lineup includes cases and wearables for Galaxy smartphones, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Galaxy Watch 5, and The Freestyle projector, among others.

Personalization and Quality: Through the Samsung Mobile Accessories Partnership Program (SMAPP), these accessories maintain high quality standards and offer customization options to reflect personal styles.

Pop-Up Store: A special pop-up store, SLBS Studio, in The Hyundai Seoul, South Korea, showcases these eco-friendly accessories along with other mobile accessories, allowing for hands-on experience and customization.

Engagement Activities: The pop-up store features on-site events, including art creation using the S Pen and signings, along with prize draws for visitors.

Global Expansion: Initially launched at IFA 2022, the Eco-Friends accessory line is now available in over 28 countries, featuring themes like Gatorade, Hello Kitty, Muzik Tiger, Pokemon, Sponge Bob, Star Wars, and The Simpsons.

