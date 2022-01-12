Samsung just announced the new Galaxy Tab A8 in the Indian market. The tab sits in the budget A-series and packs a 10.5-inch WUXGA TFT display with a 16:10 common aspect ratio. It is powered by the UNISOC T618 SoC and gets up to 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

On the optics front, it gets an 8-megapixel rear and a 5-megapixel front camera. Other features include Quad stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos, refreshed metal design with slim bezels. The Galaxy Tab A8 is juiced by a 7,040mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Specsheet

10.5-inch (2000×1200 pixel) WUXGA TFT display

Octa-Core UNISOC T618 processor with Mali G52 MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

8MP autofocus rear camera

5MP front camera

Android 11

3.5mm audio jack, Type-C, Quad Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos

4G LTE (Optional), Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (dual-band), Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS

7,040mAh battery with 15W fast charging

Weight: 508g

Pricing & Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 comes in Gray, Silver, and Pink Gold color options. It is being offered at a starting price of INR 17,999 and will be available from Amazon, Flipkart, and Samsung’s online store, starting January 17th.