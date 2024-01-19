Samsung Galaxy S24: Snapdragon vs. Exynos – What You Need to Know

Samsung has long been a leader in smartphone innovation, and with the upcoming release of the Galaxy S24 series, the tech giant once again stirs the market. However, a key question on many consumers’ minds is whether they will get a Qualcomm Snapdragon or an Exynos model. This article delves into the heart of this query.

Key Highlights:

The Galaxy S24 and S24+ will predominantly feature the Exynos 2400 chipset, with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 being limited to a few markets.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra will exclusively use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in all markets.

Exynos 2400 offers significant improvements in CPU, GPU, and AI performance compared to its predecessor.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 showcases robust performance, including enhanced core configuration and GPU capabilities.

Samsung’s strategic partnership with Qualcomm influences chipset distribution.

The Snapdragon vs. Exynos Divide in Galaxy S24 Series

Exynos 2400: A Comeback with the Galaxy S24 and S24+

After exclusively using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for the Galaxy S23 series, Samsung reintroduces its in-house Exynos chipset with the Galaxy S24 and S24+. Most markets, excluding the US, Canada, Korea, China, and Japan, will receive the Exynos 2400 variant​​​​. This chipset boasts a 1.7 times improvement in CPU performance and a 14.7 times boost in AI performance compared to the Exynos 2200​​.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3: Exclusive to Galaxy S24 Ultra and Selected Markets

The Galaxy S24 Ultra stands out as it will be exclusively equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset globally. This decision reflects Samsung’s acknowledgment of the Snapdragon’s superior performance and strategic partnership with Qualcomm. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 features a more advanced core configuration and GPU, promising exceptional performance​​​​​​.

Comparing the Chipsets: Technical Specifications

Exynos 2400

Core Configuration: 1x Cortex-X4, 2x Cortex-A720, 3x Cortex-A720, 4x Cortex-A520

GPU: Samsung XClipse 940

5G Modem: Exynos 5300

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Core Configuration: 1x Cortex-X4, 3x Cortex-A720, 2x Cortex-A720, 2x Cortex-A520

GPU: Adreno 750 (50% faster)

5G Modem: Snapdragon X75

Both processors support LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.0 storage, 8K 60FPS video recording, and a 320MP camera capability​​.

The Geographical Divide: Understanding Your Options

Samsung’s decision to allocate chipsets based on region is influenced by various factors, including strategic partnerships and production costs. Snapdragon variants are earmarked for markets like the US and Canada, while Exynos dominates in other regions. This approach reflects Samsung’s balancing act between maintaining its own chipset development and honoring partnerships, like the one with Qualcomm.

Exynos 2400: Bridging the Performance Gap

The Exynos 2400 marks a significant leap in Samsung’s chipset technology, addressing past criticisms regarding performance disparities with Qualcomm’s offerings. With advancements in CPU, GPU, and AI capabilities, the Exynos 2400 aims to deliver a competitive edge in markets where it will be predominantly used.

Consumer Choices: Exynos or Snapdragon?

The choice between Exynos and Snapdragon for potential Galaxy S24 buyers largely depends on their geographical location. Those in the US, Canada, Korea, China, and Japan have the luxury of choosing the Snapdragon variant, while other regions will predominantly see the Exynos 2400 model. The performance differences between the two chipsets, while narrowing, still remain a consideration for tech enthusiasts​​​​.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series brings the return of the Exynos chipset for the standard and Plus models in most markets, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 reserved for the Ultra variant and select countries. This strategic decision by Samsung offers a diverse range of options to consumers, balancing performance enhancements and market demands.