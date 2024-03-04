Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Sees First Major Price Cuts at Amazon and Best Buy

Samsung’s recently released Galaxy S24 series smartphones are already seeing significant discounts at major retailers. Amazon and Best Buy have slashed prices by up to $150 on unlocked versions of the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra. This marks the first substantial cash discount on these devices since their launch in late January.

Key Highlights:

Galaxy S24 Ultra: Now $1,150 (originally $1,199)

Galaxy S24 Plus: Now $850 (originally $999)

Galaxy S24: Now $700 (originally $799)

Discounts available on all storage configurations

Unlocked models compatible with any carrier

The Latest Galaxy S Series

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series offers impressive upgrades over their predecessors. Some notable refinements include:

Enhanced Performance: Powered by the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor for unparalleled speed and efficiency.

Camera Excellence: Improved camera systems, especially notable low-light photography advancements.

Brighter Displays: Increased screen brightness for better outdoor visibility.

Extended Battery Life: Longer-lasting batteries across all models.

Where to Find the Deals

Both Amazon and Best Buy are currently offering these discounts. It’s worth checking with both retailers to compare prices and find the best deal for your desired model and storage capacity.

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/ (Search for Galaxy S24 models)

Should You Consider the Galaxy S24?

If you’re in the market for a premium Android smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is a compelling option. These latest discounts make the devices even more attractive, offering excellent value for top-of-the-line features. Whether you prioritize camera quality, raw performance, or a long-lasting battery, the Galaxy S24 lineup delivers on all fronts.

