Samsung finally announced the pricing for Galaxy S22 series for the Indian market. There are three smartphones in the S22 series this time the regular S22, S22+ and the S22 Ultra. The lineup along with the new Galaxy Tab S8 series has been globally announced already last week.

The S22 series in India is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC instead of the Exynos 2200. The regular S22 and the s22+ will be offered in two memory options 128/256GB and three colours while the S22 Ultra will come with either 256GB or 512GB internal storage and three colours. A fourth colour for the S22 Ultra is expected to be announced in the coming months.

Pricing

The Galaxy S22 and S22+ come in Phantom Black, Phantom White and Green colour options. The Galaxy S22 Ultra comes in Burgundy, Phantom Black and Phantom White colour options.

Galaxy S22 8GB +128GB – INR 72,999

Galaxy S22 8GB +256GB- INR 76,999

Galaxy S22+ 8GB +128GB – INR 84,999

Galaxy S22+ 8GB +256GB – INR 88,999

Galaxy S22 Ultra 12GB +256GB – INR 1,09,999

Galaxy S22 Ultra 12GB +512GB – INR 1,18,999

Consumers who have pre-reserved the Galaxy S22, S22+ & S22 Ultra will be eligible for all pre-booking offers along with a free Galaxy SmartTag. We should know the pre-order details and other offers in the coming days.